Lemon Bioflavonoids Market Projected to Grow Significantly, Reaching US$ 663.5 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Escalating Demand for Lemon Bioflavonoids for Helping in Immune Support System and Improved Blood Circulation Systems

Rockville, MD, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global lemon bioflavonoids market is evaluated to reach US$ 304.5 million in 2024. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2024 and 2034.

Natural substances, which are included in citrus fruits called lemon bioflavonoids. They are in high demand worldwide because of several uses and health advantages. These potent antioxidants are making their way into a staggering number of products and sectors, including drinks, food, cosmetics, and medicine. Lemon bioflavonoids are highly valued in the health and wellness industry for their ability to strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation, which is contributing to their popularity in dietary supplements. They are used in the food industry as natural flavor enhancers and preservatives to meet the rising demand from consumers for clean-label goods.

These substances have anti-aging properties, thus skincare firms are using them in their compositions to guard against environmental harm. Researchers are now investigating their potential for treating a range of illnesses, including some malignancies and cardiovascular disorders. The potential for lemon bioflavonoids is bright, as seen by the growing worldwide market for these chemicals produced from citrus fruits and the emergence of novel uses and advantages.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10401

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global lemon bioflavonoids market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 663.5 million by the end of 2034.The market in Japan is projected to advance at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2024 and 2034, occupying a market share of 29.4% in the East Asia region by 2034.

The North American market is evaluated to reach a worth of US$ 161.2 million by 2034-end.The market in Canada is evaluated to capture a share of 34.5% in the North American region by 2034.

Based on the nature, the organic segment is approximated to progress at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2024 and 2034.The East Asia region is approximated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.

“Enhanced nutrient absorption and skin health protection are enticing customers to consume lemon bioflavonoids steadily,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in Lemon Bioflavonoids Market:

BOC Sciences; BORDAS S.A.; Healthcare; BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd.; BioCrick Co., Ltd.; Di’ao Pharma; Ingredients By Nature; Morre-Tec Industries, Inc.; Nans Products; SV Agrofood; Zukan.

High levels of vitamins and bioflavonoids are driving growth

Because of their high vitamin and bioflavonoid content, citrus fruits are becoming more and more popular. Because they contain significant bioflavonoids like hesperidin and eriocitrin in high concentrations, lemons are among the citrus fruits that have caught the attention of researchers. Important polyphenolic compounds found in lemons boost immunity and aid in the fight against a number of viral diseases.

Oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals that the body need for optimal operation. Lemons include essential bioflavonoid compounds and components that improve capillary permeability, decrease cholesterol, and balance blood sugar levels. They also protect the cells against the harmful effects of oxygen-free radicals, which are produced during inflammation and viral infection. The market for lemon bioflavonoids is growing as a result of suppliers profiting from the increased demand for citrus fruit components.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10401

Suppliers are taking advantage of the increasing demand for natural ingredients and health consciousness to raise the profile of lemon bioflavonoids on a worldwide scale through a variety of strategies. Health-conscious customers respond well to educational marketing initiatives that highlight the chemicals' health advantages, from immune support to anti-aging effects. Partnerships with producers of food and drink have resulted in cutting-edge product introductions that have expanded the market for lemon bioflavonoids. Additionally, several suppliers are collaborating with cosmetic businesses to market these substances as high-end components for skincare products.

Research and development expenditures have revealed new uses, increasing market potential. To maintain consistency and quality in their products, several suppliers have vertically integrated, taking control of the whole supply chain. Adoption has increased because of strategic pricing and quantity reductions that have made lemon bioflavonoids more affordable for smaller enterprises. Several market players are also using social media and e-Commerce sites to directly access international marketplaces.

Lemon Bioflavonoids Industry News:

In March 2021, Ingredients by Nature (IBN) undertook renovations at its Brewster and Montclair sites. The improvements allowed IBN to improve several processes for better production and customisation of ingredients and for future preventative improvements to the workplace environment for workers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the lemon bioflavonoids market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (hesperidin, eriocitrin, naringin), nature (organic, conventional), and end use (dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research:

The global citrus fiber market is estimated to generate a turnover of US$ 378.2 million in 2024 and is further forecasted to expand at 5.7% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 656.2 million by the end of 2034, according to an updated research report by Fact.MR.

The global lemon oil market stands at a valuation of US$ 979.4 million and is projected to evolve at 4.8% CAGR over the next ten years. Sales of lemon oil are anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 1.56 billion by the end of 2033.

Worldwide citrus peel extract product sales are currently valued at around US$ 7.59 billion. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that the global citrus peel extract market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a value of US$ 11.84 billion by 2032.

The global citrus essential oil market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% and hit a valuation of US$ 6 billion by 2032, up from its current size of US$ 4 billion in 2022.

The global citrus concentrate market is projected to be worth US$ 8,978.2 million in 2024. Projections indicate the market will expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034. The market is anticipated to cross US$ 15,107.3 million in 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.