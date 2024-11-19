33Across and MediaWallah Partner to Innovate Data Onboarding and Identity Resolution for Programmatic Campaigns

New Partnership Integrates MediaWallah’s ID Graph and 33Across’ Lexicon to Enable Seamless, Scaled Campaign Activation Across All Browsers and Platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 33Across , an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, and MediaWallah , an identity-by-design solution, today announced a new strategic data partnership that streamlines the data onboarding process and scales campaign activation across more than 30 opted-in programmatic platforms. This collaboration enables marketers to connect their first-party data seamlessly with actionable identifiers to reduce onboarding costs and maximize programmatic reach.

This partnership allows data owners like marketers and publishers to onboard first-party data and connect it to online identifiers with an average 90% match rate in the bidstream. Applying MediaWallah's advanced ID graph with 33Across' Lexicon real-time identity resolution technology and scale transforms the data onboarding process as digital advertising moves away from third-party cookies.

By eliminating onboarding fees, the partnership allows data owners to allocate more of their budget toward working media, enhancing efficiency and performance while simplifying data and media activation. As the programmatic ecosystem shifts toward greater efficiency, this alliance empowers marketers to increase match rates in cookieless environments and directly apply their first-party data, allowing brands to bypass intermediaries and unlock the full potential of their data.

Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:

Higher media match rates: Integrates data onboarding with real-time identity enrichment to increase audience match rates to digital media

Integrates data onboarding with real-time identity enrichment to increase audience match rates to digital media Removing data onboarding fees: Reinventing the data onboarding removes processing fees and focuses on data and media activation

Reinventing the data onboarding removes processing fees and focuses on data and media activation Fast Data Onboarding & Activation: Real-time data connections and addressability make onboarding straightforward and uncomplicated



33Across’ Lexicon, renowned for its unmatched scale and cookieless capabilities, enriches over 150 billion bid requests and integrates seamlessly across 30 platforms. For over a decade, 33Across has empowered marketers with first-party data-driven audience solutions, and with MediaWallah’s identity capabilities, they’re extending that value to enhance programmatic reach and performance.

“By integrating MediaWallah’s data onboarding with our Lexicon solution, we’re empowering marketers to unlock the full potential of their first-party data, delivering better match rates and enabling campaigns that scale across all browsers,” said Paul Bell, President of 33Across. “This partnership represents a fundamental shift toward removing unnecessary costs in the programmatic supply chain, ultimately helping brands reach audiences with precision and drive meaningful impact.”

“Brands are frustrated with layers of unnecessary expenditure and underperformance. Combining best-in-class data, technology, and science, this partnership reflects our commitment to providing an essential solution to move our industry forward,” said Nancy Marzouk, CEO and Founder at MediaWallah.

About 33Across

33Across makes the programmatic advertising ecosystem work without cookies, across supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between. Leading global advertisers, platforms, and publishers rely on 33Across to move past cookies and reach consumers in a simple, fair, and transparent manner.

For more information visit www.33across.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , and X (Twitter).

About MediaWallah

With MediaWallah, companies can unlock the full value of their data to drive lasting growth. The world’s most innovative companies trust our identity-by-design solutions and services, to help them build sustainable identity graphs and tailored identity infrastructure for their advanced workflow, information, and security needs.

For more information visit us at www.mediawallah.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter)

Media Contact

Audree Hernandez

Jmac PR for 33Across

33Across@jmacpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.