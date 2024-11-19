Three Day Rule is Acquired, Appoints New CEO to Fuel Nationwide Growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Day Rule Matchmaking , a leader in personalized modern matchmaking and relationship wellness services, today announced its acquisition by a private investment group and the appointment of Adam Cohen-Aslatei as the company’s new CEO.

This acquisition will enable Three Day Rule to enhance its services and expand its reach, making matchmaking more accessible to singles nationwide. The company aims to deliver better outcomes for all high-intent singles throughout their relationship journeys, including plans to launch new coaching programs and an app to elevate the matchmaking experience and further empower singles.

Cohen-Aslatei was appointed by the private investment group following their acquisition of Three Day Rule. With over 15 years of experience in the dating industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the world of dating and relationships. Cohen-Aslatei founded and sold the well-known anti-superficial dating app S'More to Tawkify, and has also held leadership positions at Bumble and The Meet Group.

“I’m thrilled to lead the Three Day Rule team, a highly respected name in the matchmaking industry,” said Cohen-Aslatei. “We are perfectly positioned to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, personalized matchmaking services. Our goal is to democratize this process, offering high intent singles a more successful alternative to dating apps, while providing ongoing support throughout their entire relationship journey.”

“With our acquisition, we’re dedicated to building on Three Day Rule’s strong foundation,” Cohen-Aslatei added. “We believe in the power of relationship wellness and are focused on helping singles find lasting, healthy relationships.”

About Three Day Rule Matchmaking:

Three Day Rule Matchmaking is a personalized and modern matchmaking service for high-intent singles seeking meaningful connections. Their unique "Three Day Rule" approach to successful dating guides singles through an intentional dating journey before, during and after a date. With a team of experienced Matchmakers and a proven track record, they focus on relationship wellness and long-term compatibility, helping clients build authentic, lasting connections.

At Three Day Rule, dating is more than just meeting someone—it’s about building a connection that lasts. Let us help you take the right steps toward finding a healthy relationship.

