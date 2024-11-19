Leading CDN Provider Expands Ultra-Low Latency Network to Meet Surging Digital Media Demand in LATAM Region

Elk Grove, IL, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CacheFly, the pioneer of Anycast-based Content Delivery Network (CDN) technology, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with EdgeUno, The world’s largest Latin American IP Network provider, This collaboration strengthens CacheFly's position in the rapidly growing Latin American digital media market, where streaming and gaming services are experiencing unprecedented demand.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Implementation of high-density Points of Presence (PoPs) across major Latin American market

Enhanced content delivery speeds through local tier 1 transit and peering providers

Improved cache hit ratios for static and live event-driven content

Up to 60% reduction in page load times compared to traditional cloud solutions

"Latin America's record levels of gaming and video streaming demand high-quality content delivery solutions," said Drazen Dodig, CEO of CacheFly. "By partnering with EdgeUno, we're leveraging their strategic data center locations across LATAM to build a robust private network that delivers unmatched performance for streaming and gaming applications."

Meeting Latin America's Growing Digital Demand

Recent Statista data reveals that Latin American consumers now spend more time on digital devices than traditional TV, with mobile usage doubling broadcast viewing time. This shift highlights the critical need for reliable, high-performance content delivery infrastructure in the region.

Strategic Network Expansion

CacheFly's enhanced Latin American network now includes PoPs in key metropolitan areas:

Brazil : São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Salvador

: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Salvador Mexico : Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro

: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro Argentina : Buenos Aires

: Buenos Aires Chile : Santiago

: Santiago Colombia : Bogotá

: Bogotá Peru : Lima

: Lima Additional locations in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Puerto Rico

Increased Capacity

With recent upgrades to network and compute infrastructure, together with our partnership with Edgeuno, CacheFly can now deliver more than 50 Tbs in capacity throughout the LATAM region. This capacity is available on short notice, which is important to note due to the recent closures of large CDNs that are particularly affecting markets such as LATAM.





