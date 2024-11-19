GSMA brings M360 Eurasia to Tashkent in partnership with Beeline Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies

Amsterdam, Dubai and Tashkent, 19 November 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or the “Company”), today announces that its subsidiary Beeline Uzbekistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GSMA and the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan to hold M360 Eurasia 2025 in Tashkent on 20-21 May 2025.

The signing ceremony took place during M360 MENA 2024 in Doha, Qatar.

Presented by the GSMA, M360 is a series of global events that unify the regional mobile ecosystem. The event aims to discover, develop and deliver innovation that serves as the foundation for positive business environments and societal change.

“We are pleased to host the mobile ecosystem in Tashkent, a city that has always been at the crossroads of our region, for M360 Eurasia. Uzbekistan has an ambitious digitalization agenda which will not only contribute to the prosperity of our country, but also accelerate the economic growth of our region. We appreciate the role that mobile industry plays in driving this. We would like to thank GSMA and the event’s host sponsor Beeline Uzbekistan for this partnership which will bring M360 to our capital,” said Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies, Republic of Uzbekistan.

“M360 Eurasia is one of the most significant regional platforms for our ecosystem to come together and explore how we can drive growth with the power of connectivity, digital services and technology. As a Group that has the privilege of driving the digital transformation in dynamic Central and South Asian markets, we are delighted to partner with the GSMA and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies to bring this important event to Tashkent, the headquarters of Beeline Uzbekistan” said Kaan Terzioglu, Beeline Uzbekistan Chairman and VEON Group CEO.

"Hosting M360 Eurasia 2025 in Tashkent for the first time marks an important milestone in our commitment to advancing digital transformation in Central Asia. Our thanks to VEON and the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan for their support. The event will explore new ways to use mobile connectivity to promote sustainable economic growth and digital inclusion, providing a platform for driving innovation and collaboration in the region.” said Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

About Beeline Uzbekistan

Beeline Uzbekistan is a digital operator that serves 8.2 million customers with mobile connectivity and 7.6 million total monthly active users across its digital services and applications. Its digital portfolio includes financial services application BeePul, digital-first brand OQ, the recently launched streaming application Kinom and super-app Hambi. Beelab and VEON Adtech are also also headquartered in Uzbekistan, contributing to software and IT technologies ecosystem in the country. Beeline Uzbekistan is wholly owned by VEON, a Nasdaq- and Euronext Amsterdam-listed company.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com .

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s brand partnerships, sponsorships and business outlook. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Attachment

GSMA Brings M360 Eurasia to Taskent Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov, Director General of GSMA Mats Granryd, Chairman of Beeline Uzbekistan and VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu, and incoming Beeline Uzbekistan CEO Andrey Pyatakhin signed the MoU for M360 Eurasia 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

