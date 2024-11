Investor Alert: Proclubteam, Bemo Investment Firm Ltd., and Top First Group Are Not Registered

CANADA, November 19 - Released on November 19, 2024

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities ProClubTeam, BEMO Investment Firm Ltd. and Top First Group.

"We continue to support sound financial practices by encouraging Saskatchewan residents to verify that entities are registered through the Canadian Securities Administrators' database," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Verifying registration status at aretheyregistered.ca is a critical step in protecting your finances from unverified entities."

ProClubTeam, BEMO Investment Firm Ltd. and Top First Group all claim to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities, including stocks, forex, commodities and contracts for difference (CFDs). BEMO Investment Firm Ltd. additionally claims to offer trading in bonds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while Top First Group claims to offer investment management services, wealth management and currency pairs.

There may be other businesses with the same or a similar name to ‘BEMO Investment Firm Ltd.’. This alert does not apply to any such businesses. This alert applies to the online entity using the website ‘www bemoinvestmentfirmltd vip’ (this URL has been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

ProClubTeam, BEMO Investment Firm Ltd. and Top First Group are not registered in Saskatchewan to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with ProClubTeam, BEMO Investment Firm Ltd., Top First Group or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

For more information, contact:

Madeleine Bot

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5567

Email: madeleine.bote@gov.sk.ca