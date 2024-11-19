Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Alachua, Lake, Levy and Palm Beach Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Alachua, Lake, Levy and Palm Beach counties to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

Center locations:

Alachua County (Mobile)

Old School Community Center

23760 NW 187th Ave

High Springs, FL 32643

Hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 20. When this center moves to a new location, details will be provided to the public.

Lake County

Lake County Ag Center

1951 Woodlea Road

Tavares, FL 32778

Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Levy County

Inglis Community Center

137 Highway 40 W

Inglis, FL 34449

Hours: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Palm Beach County (Mobile)

Wellington Village Park

11700 Pierson Road

Wellington, FL 33414

Hours: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday Nov. 19. When this center moves to a new location, details will be provided to the public.

To find other center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.