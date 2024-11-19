Submit Release
122th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting takes place in Ergneti

IPRM participants discussed the situation along the administrative boundary line (ABL), including various security issues, ongoing detentions, and challenges faced by the conflict-affected communities. Both co-facilitators advocated for the release of the currently held detainees and encouraged participants to discontinue the practice of detentions. The EUMM and OSCE also reiterated their calls for the full re-opening of crossing points for regular traffic, which would considerably improve the livelihood of women, men, children and elderly people living adjacent to the ABL.

All participants praised the EUMM-managed Hotline as an essential tool to exchange information, defuse tensions and manage incidents in a timely manner. 

The participants agreed to convene the next regular IPRM meeting on 14 February 2025. 

