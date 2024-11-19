District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.7% in October

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in October 2024, unchanged from the revised September 2024 rate of 5.7 percent.

The District’s preliminary October job estimates show an increase of 4,600 jobs, for a total of 777,300 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,100 jobs. The public sector increased by 500 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“The Bowser Administration remains committed to its investment in the District's residents through quality training, workforce development, and pathways to in-demand careers," said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "Providing Washingtonians with resources, access, and support across all eight wards remains our priority."

The number of employed District residents decreased by 300 from 383,100 in September 2024 to 382,800 in October 2024. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 700 from 406,500 in September 2024 to 405,800 in October 2024. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points from 72.0 percent in September 2024 to 71.8 percent in October 2024.

Employment Overview

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 0.67 percent from one year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 300 jobs, after increasing by 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 31,100 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or 0.65 percent from one year ago.

Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 19,800 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 1.54 percent from one year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 25,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 900 or 3.41 percent from one year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 2,800 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 179,600 jobs, jobs increased by 4,700 or 2.69 percent from one year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 900 jobs, after increasing by

5,500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 123,100 jobs, jobs increased by 100 jobs or 0.08 percent from one year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 1,200 jobs, after increasing by 2,300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 78,500 jobs, jobs increased by 400 jobs or 0.51 percent from one year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 600, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 70,700 jobs, jobs increased by 3,400 or 5.05 percent from one year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 300 over the month to 382,800. The civilian labor force decreased by 700 to 405,800.

One year ago, total employment was 382,200 and the civilian labor force was 401,900.

The number of unemployed was 19,800, and the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

NOTES: The October 2024 final and November 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday December 29, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.