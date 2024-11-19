J Karston Buli's 'Full Circle – A Love Story of Light, Loss, and Redemption'

J Karston Buli Full Circle: A Love Story of Light, Loss and Redemption

Offers a Powerful Exploration of Faith, Family, and Survival

OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his compelling novel, ' Full Circle – A Love Story of Light, Loss, and Redemption ,' author J Karston Buli crafts a masterful blend of suspense, romance, and spirituality. The story, published by Fulton Books, takes readers on a profound journey of grace, loss, and reconciliation, examining the struggles of a fractured family as they confront their deepest fears and hopes.The novel begins with John Djeer, an empath with special ESP powers, who invites his estranged family—his two sons, David and James, and his brilliant but complex ex-wife Ravina—to Bali for a reunion. However, their plans are violently disrupted by Islamic extremists, thrusting them into a life-and-death struggle. As they fight to survive, each character is faced with the choice to embrace truth, light, and healing, or remain imprisoned by their past. Through this harrowing experience, they seek to transform, heal, and ultimately come ‘full circle.’Buli’s novel captures the intricacies of family relationships and the enduring struggle between love and loss, spirituality, and survival. With its intricate plot and well-developed characters, 'Full Circle' offers a unique exploration of how adversity can inspire personal and spiritual growth, encouraging readers to reflect on their own journeys toward redemption.J Karston Buli is more than just an author; he is a conduit for Divine Light, expressing his creative gifts through art, literature, and music. "I only paint, write, or compose music when I’m connected to and guided, in the moment, by the Divine Light or Universal Consciousness," Buli explains. His work is deeply inspired by his personal experience of wrongful detention, where he spent over six years in solitary confinement. During this time, he reconnected with his spirituality, promising to serve as an instrument of Divine guidance through his art, music, and writing.Following the release of 'Full Circle,' Buli has plans to write a non-fiction, autobiographical suspense thriller similar to 'Midnight Express,' set to begin in Q1 2025. This project continues his journey of sharing stories of resilience, faith, and redemption.The novel is deeply rooted in Buli’s personal experience of survival and reconnection with his faith during a period of wrongful imprisonment. Reflecting on his time in solitary confinement, he said, "I promised that if I survived, I would dedicate the rest of my life to creating works that connect people to the Creator for grace and transformation. 'Full Circle' is a manifestation of that promise."At its core, 'Full Circle' delves into two fundamental questions:1. Who or What Do We Serve? - The novel challenges readers to consider whether their actions are driven by divine purpose or personal ego. Are we acting in the name of love, service, and selflessness, or are we consumed by the pursuit of power, wealth, and control?2. The Power of Reconciliation - The book explores the possibility of reconciling with a true love after betrayal. Can two people, despite past hurt, find a way back to grace and restore their union? 'Full Circle' offers a hopeful message of how such transformations are possible.'Full Circle – A Love Story of Light, Loss, and Redemption is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers For more information about J Karston Buli and his works, please visit:Home Page: https://www.jkarstonbuli.com About the Artist: https://www.jkarstonbuli.com/about-the-artist Book ‘Full Circle:’ https://www.jkarstonbuli.com/book-full-circle Email: info@jkarstonbuli.comJ Karston Buli: 208-391-5238

