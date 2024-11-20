Survey Reveals Urgent Need for Groundwater Conservation as U.S. Aquifers Face Depletion

Survey reveals growing concerns over groundwater depletion in Maryland, emphasizing the need for action to protect the Piedmont Aquifer.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent survey conducted by the Montgomery Countryside Alliance underscores the pressing need to protect and conserve the Piedmont Sole Source Aquifer, a critical lifeline for rural communities in central Maryland. Sole Source Aquifers are federally designated groundwater supplies the provide at least 50% of the drinking water for their area and have no viable alternative source if contaminated. The anonymous survey, conducted over eight weeks from September to November 2024, garnered 347 responses, surpassing its target and providing valuable insights into groundwater usage and concerns.Key findings from the survey revealed that while 93% of respondents rely on private or municipal wells, only a small fraction adhere to annual water testing schedules. The primary barriers cited were cost and a lack of perceived need. Additionally, over 71% of respondents reside in upper Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve or Rural Transition Zones, areas directly reliant on the vulnerable Piedmont Source Aquifer.“The Piedmont Aquifer flows beneath our feet, out of sight and thus is lesser known and tended to as opposed to our important rivers and streams. Yet it is no less critical to the long-term resilience of communities and businesses,” said Caroline Taylor, Executive Director of Montgomery Countryside Alliance. “The survey findings highlight general awareness but also emphasize the need for greater outreach and action to conserve this irreplaceable resource.”The survey also highlighted top concerns about groundwater, including depletion, contamination from agricultural runoff, pollution, and the impact of development. Conservation habits such as fixing leaks, shortening showers, and transitioning to less water-intensive landscaping were reported, yet gaps remain in broader sustainable practices.The importance of safeguarding groundwater is further amplified by recent droughts in the region. Prolonged drought conditions could significantly strain local water supplies, including aquifers serving central Maryland.To address these challenges, the Montgomery Countryside Alliance is expanding its educational initiatives and community collaboration through The Good Gift campaign , funded by the Clean Water Montgomery Program. This project aims to provide resources, tools, and actionable steps to protect groundwater quality and ensure sustainable water supply for future generations. With more than half of U.S. aquifers facing critical depletion, the need for proactive conservation efforts has never been more urgent. Protecting the Piedmont Aquifer is vital to safeguarding drinking water supplies, supporting agriculture and preserving the economic stability of the region. For more information and to access the survey results visit www.mocogroundwater.org Montgomery Countryside Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the federally designated 93,000-acre Agricultural Reserve through policies that promote sound economics, land-use, and transportation preserving open space and rural lands in upper Montgomery County. The Good Gift is made possible through award funding provided through the Montgomery Country Water Quality Protection Fund in partnership with Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection through the Chesapeake Bay Trust.# # #

