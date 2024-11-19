Functional Apparel Market Growing at 6.1%, to Hit USD 623.2 Billion by 2032 | Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

Based on product type, the sportswear segment held the major share in the functional apparel market.

According to the report, the global functional apparel market was valued at $345.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $623.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Functional Apparel Market by Product Type (Sportswear, Activewear, Protective Clothing, Others), Application (Sports Industry, Outdoor Clothing, Healthcare, Others), and Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)". According to the report, the global functional apparel market was valued at $345.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $623.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth: Advancements in fabric technologies lead to more innovative and functional apparels, such as moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and odor-resistant fabrics, enhancing comfort and performance for consumers, thus driving market demand. The emergence of technologies such as membrane and nano spinning, which allow manufacturers to produce garments by reducing waste during production processes, delivers more sustainable products. Companies have increased investment in the smart textile industry, which has further introduced opportunities to develop more advanced functional clothing. The sportswear segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period: By product type, the sportswear segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the one-third of the global Functional Apparel Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Advanced materials and technologies aimed at boosting athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking fabrics and compression garments, are taking center stage. However, the protective clothing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. In the functional apparel market for protective clothing, manufacturers are adopting advanced materials like nano fabrics and smart textiles for enhanced protectionThe sports industry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy application, the sports industry segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Functional Apparel Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Functional sports clothing features a high-level of breathability and moisture/vapor transfer combined with heat insulation and/or wind-proofing, waterproofing, and UV protection. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. The growing emphasis on infection control and hygiene, antimicrobial and fluid-resistant textiles surge the demand for the healthcare segment in the functional apparel market. The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period: By distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global Functional Apparel Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In the functional apparel market, offline stores are adapting to changing consumer preferences. They offer personalized shopping experiences, expert guidance, and in-store events to engage customers. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. E-commerce continues to expand, offering consumers convenience and an extensive product range. E-commerce continues to expand, offering consumers convenience and an extensive product range.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global Functional Apparel Market revenue, in this region, Increasing participation of baby boomers in fitness and physical activities has positively impacted the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. In Asia-Pacific, the functional apparel market has witnessed several notable trends. Leading Market Players: Puma SE, Adidas AG, PVH Corp., Under Armour, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, VF Corporation, Nike, Inc., ASICS Corporation, lululemon athletica inc., The Gap, Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Functional Apparel Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 