Tropic Ocean Airways Launches Exclusive Direct Flight Palm Beach To Nassau

Palm Beach Travelers to Enjoy New Route to Nassau Beginning November 20; Airline Also Doubled Frequency of Scheduled Flights From Palm Beach to Abaco

With high season approaching in the coming months, we’re excited to offer scheduled services from Palm Beach to Nassau and Abaco” — Rob Ceravolo, CEO and Founder of Tropic Ocean Airways

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tropic Ocean Airways, a private charter, scheduled flights and yacht transfer airline, today announced its expansion out of Palm Beach Atlantic Aviation with new scheduled flights to Odyssey Aviation in Nassau, The Bahamas, as well as increased service to Abaco, The Bahamas. The expansion comes off the heels of the company’s successful scheduled services from Palm Beach, which launched earlier this summer.

“Tropic Ocean Airways is excited to expand its footprint of scheduled flights to The Bahamas. As we take a closer look at passenger trends and interests, we’re seeing a desire for more unique travel options from Palm Beach, creating demand for our team to increase operations and seamlessly connect travelers to beautiful island destinations,” said Rob Ceravolo, CEO and Founder of Tropic Ocean Airways. “With high season approaching in the coming months, we’re excited to offer scheduled services from Palm Beach to Nassau and Abaco, exceptional customer service and the convenience of flying semi-private to even more passengers in the market."

Travelers from Palm Beach will enjoy the following service routes to The Bahamas:

● Palm Beach to Nassau - Scheduled service from Palm Beach Atlantic Aviation to Nassau Odyssey Aviation will begin on November 20. Flights will be offered on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday. Pricing starts at $450 per seat. Additionally, travelers in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area can also book this route, starting their journey with a flight out of Fort Lauderdale Lauderdale Sheltair (FLL) on selected days.

● Palm Beach to Abaco - Scheduled flights from Palm Beach Atlantic Aviation to Abaco have now doubled in frequency. Flights will be offered every Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday. Pricing starts at $450 per seat. Additionally, travelers in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area can also book this route, starting their journey with a flight out of Fort Lauderdale Sheltair (FLL) on selected days.

Passengers flying with Tropic Ocean Airways enjoy a stress-free travel experience, allowing them to arrive only 30 minutes prior to international departure. Guests also have access to a private lounge, free parking/valet at both Atlantic Aviation and Sheltair, and the assurance that their furry companions are welcome on board, as Tropic Ocean Airways is proudly pet-friendly. Furthermore, Tropic Ocean Airways provides a generous baggage allowance of 50 lbs per person.

ABOUT TROPIC OCEAN AIRWAYS

Founded and Operated by a NAVY Fighter Pilot, Tropic Ocean Airways offers private charter, scheduled flights and yacht transfers throughout Florida, the Bahamas, and the Hamptons. Tropic Ocean Airways has a fleet of 14 aircraft – a mix of wheeled and amphibious (seaplanes) Cessna Grand Caravans – and exclusively operates with a FAA-certified two-pilot crew.

Tropic Ocean Airways is the recipient of the highly coveted ARGUS Gold rating and has developed and implemented the Aviator Career Enhancement (ACE) Program which is modeled after US Navy flight training best practices. To learn more about Tropic Ocean Airways, visit FlyTropic.com.

