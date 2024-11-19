Frienzy and HiFi Travel Team Up to Transform Collegiate Group Travel

Strategic partnership further elevates group travel experience for HiFi Travel’s customers while bringing 160,000 college students to the Frienzy mobile app

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frienzy, the pioneering AI-powered group travel app, today announced a strategic partnership with HiFi Travel, a leader in collegiate events and destination management. The collaboration is set to bring HiFi Travel’s extensive base of 160,000+ annual college students across over 700 events to the Frienzy app, revolutionizing how group trips are organized and experienced by college travelers.HiFi Travel, part of the hospitality conglomerate HiFi Social, specializes in providing premium travel experiences for college students. Serving more than 100 universities and hosting events in over 50 cities, HiFi Travel is known for its focus on memorable student events, including Greek Life formals, destination formals, and football games. Through this partnership, HiFi Travel will leverage Frienzy’s innovative app features to enhance its event experiences with real-time itineraries, expense management, photo sharing, and live communication.Frienzy, launched earlier this year, has rapidly gained popularity among Gen Z users for its unique blend of travel automation and social networking capabilities. With this partnership, Frienzy will enhance its group travel platform, now allowing users to book travel packages worldwide while interacting with fellow travelers. It's designed to go beyond the logistics—offering a community where people can meet, explore, and share their journeys. Frienzy enriches the travel experience by bringing travelers together from all over the globe.“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Frienzy, a forward-thinking technology app that will revolutionize the way our customers experience collegiate travel,” said Eric Rofé, CRO and Partner at HiFi Travel. “This collaboration takes our commitment to delivering unforgettable, seamless, and safe trips to the next level by integrating live itineraries, location services, and group communication—all at the press of a button.”As the college travel market continues to grow, this partnership aims to simplify the logistics of group travel and provide students with a safer and more enjoyable experience.James McElroy, CEO and Co-Founder of Frienzy, commented, “This collaboration is a perfect fit, aligning Frienzy’s mission to transform group travel with HiFi Travel’s focus on delivering unforgettable collegiate events. Together, we’re enhancing group travel safety, efficiency, and enjoyment for thousands of student travelers. We’re confident that students will continue using Frienzy into their post-grad lives. Thanks to our partnership with HiFi Travel, our community is now growing at an unprecedented rate.”Available on Google Play and Apple App Store, Frienzy is a first of its kind travel social network and marketplace that brings travelers together to securely discover, deliberate, book, and manage their trip details, from weekend getaways to international travel packages. Users receive real time updates on group events and itinerary changes with the ability to book activities, hotels, dining, and more directly from the app. Learn more at www.frienzy.com HiFi Travel is a leading collegiate travel and events company, hosting over 700 events annually for students across more than 100 universities. With a focus on safety, quality, and unforgettable experiences, HiFi Travel is redefining the college travel landscape. HiFi Travel is part of HiFi Social, a hospitality management group with a diverse portfolio encompassing collegiate travel, corporate event planning, concert talent booking, and yacht rentals. Learn more at: https://www.hifisocial.com/

