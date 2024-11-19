ALAN-1 DEBUTING TWO TITLES AT IAAPA EXPO 2024 ASTEROIDS® RECHARGED AND AVIAN KNIGHTS

View of the new Asteroids Recharged Marquee

Release Marks the Return of the Iconic Atari® Brand to its Arcade Roots

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 Inc. is pleased to announce that their first two video arcade games are debuting at the IAAPA Expo 2024, which begins today and runs through Friday in Orlando, FL. The IAAPA Expo is the premier international event for the global attractions industry that takes place annually and showcases the latest products coming to the amusement market. Alan-1 is at the Rides & Equipment Pavilion, booth #3902.Alan-1’s booth will showcase its two premier titles: a single in-house-developed Avian Knights and three cabinets of Atari’s Asteroids Recharged.Avian Knights is Alan-1’s first internally developed video game, previously released for home consoles such as PC’s and the modern Atari VCS. Players control a knight riding upon a majestic bird, where you battle it out with a variety of weapons to dominate the arenas. A 2-player Pro model will be available to play at the Alan-1 booth, with the production of the game coming in early 2025.Based upon the mega hit arcade title Asteroids that was released in November 1979 by Atari, Asteroids Recharged marks the return of the iconic brand to the space where it all began with PONG back in 1972. Asteroids was one of Atari’s best-selling video arcade game, selling around 60,000 units in the early 1980s.Asteroids Recharged is a game packed with features that engage players to come to your location. The familiar rock-blasting space survival gameplay of the original is intact, but amped up with more rocks, 11 new power-ups, 256 waves along with unique challenges along the way, user selectable difficulty, voice overs, simultaneous multiplayer action, and much more.Both games employ free online accounts and score tracking through Alan-1’s Major League eSports (MLeS) app. This allows anyone to participate in a real eSports league, for free! Available on iOS and Android devices, players can create an account, find an Avian Knights or Asteroids Recharged game, then track their scores, league points, achievements, and more. The MLeS app will even notify them if someone has beat their recent score! An annual World Championship event is held every January in Utah where the best players compete for cash and for glory. Find out more at https://mles.com Presently, Asteroids Recharged has two models available for shipping: A 2-player PRO model and a 3-player DELUXE. Players can enjoy the game simultaneously, unlike the single player original. It is further enhanced with three “toys” that increase the player’s immersion: a fan that simulates wind when the player pushes thrust; force feedback rumble motors; and a cabinet knocker that surprises and delights players when they obtain an extra life or when they die. These come in beautiful, decorated cabinets - a piece of art in their own right.Also, the made-in-America quality hearkens back to Atari’s roots. Each cabinet is built by hand at the Alan-1 factory located in Tooele, UT, called Area 52. These beautiful cabinets are built to last and to earn.Luke Anderson, Chief Game Director of Alan-1, Inc., stated the following:“Bringing Asteroids Recharged into an arcade cabinet has been an exciting project for our team. We’re honored to contribute to the arcade renaissance and give fans a unique way to experience this iconic game. This cabinet is not just a product; it’s a celebration of gaming history and a beacon for the future of arcade entertainment that will be a perfect fit for any arcade.”Jason Polansky, Senior Producer at Atari added:“Alan-1's love of the arcade space, attention to detail, and exquisite craftsmanship brings an experience that masterfully captures Asteroids: Recharged in a modern coin-op package that will speak to multiple generations of fans.”For additional information, including where to buy, please visit https://alan-1.com A Media Kit with additional assets on Asteroids Recharged is available here About Atari, Inc.Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit Atari online at www.Atari.com Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF). © 2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is a forward-thinking game studio committed to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. By partnering with industry giants like Atari, Alan-1 continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of gaming and entertainment, while capturing the magic of what made video games great in the first place. Visit https://alan-1.com About IAAPAIAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers. The association’s global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico. Visit IAAPA.org or connect through IAAPA’s social media channels: @IAAPA #IAAPA

