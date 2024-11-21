The Florida Spine Institute and Wellness Center is saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Felix Linetsky, a pioneer in musculoskeletal pain treatment

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Spine Institute and Wellness Center is saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Felix Linetsky, a pioneer in musculoskeletal pain treatment. Dr. Linetsky was an essential part of the Institute’s fellowship program, where he shared his medical expertise and patient-centered approach with residents.

Dr. Linetsky began his medical journey at 15 in the USSR, demonstrating his early commitment to the field. He brought this dedication to the United States in 1979. Despite his humble beginnings, he firmly believed that medicine should focus on healing patients rather than financial gain, a principle he maintained throughout his life.

His compassionate approach to patient care was not just a part of his practice but a defining characteristic. Dr. Linetsky often devoted an hour or more to each patient, ensuring he understood their symptoms fully and could create the best treatment plan. This commitment to his patients, which was more than just a duty but a deep-seated dedication, earned him the Patient’s Choice Award and the Compassionate Doctor Recognition. Just days before his passing, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Florida Academy of Pain Medicine, an organization he founded.

Dr. Linetsky was not just a doctor but a pioneer and advocate for Regenerative Injection Therapy (RIT). This technique stimulates the body’s natural healing processes to repair damage within the musculoskeletal system. His publications—journal articles and book chapters—helped popularize RIT and established a standard for treatment, significantly advancing the pain management industry. His work in RIT was significant and revolutionary, and it will continue to shape the future of pain management.

Dr. Linetsky is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years and a team of grieving colleagues at the Florida Spine Institute and Wellness Center. His absence leaves a profound void, a loss deeply felt by all who knew him. However, his colleagues are committed to carrying on his legacy of knowledge and dedication to healing, ensuring that his impact will continue to be felt in the medical community.

