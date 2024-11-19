Finals of 3rd Chinese-Portuguese Translation Contest for Higher Education Institutions in China to be held at UM

MACAU, November 19 - The finals of the 3rd Chinese-Portuguese Translation Contest for Higher Education Institutions in China will be held concurrently at the University of Macau (UM) and Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) on 22 November. A total of 84 students from 26 higher education institutions in Macao and mainland China will participate in the contest. The event, jointly organised by UM’s Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre and BFSU, aims to promote exchanges in Portuguese language teaching between Macao and mainland institutions, encourage students majoring in Portuguese studies to gain practical experience in Chinese-Portuguese translation, and identify high-quality Chinese-Portuguese translation talent.

The contest is divided into ‘Undergraduate Group’ and ‘Postgraduate Group’, each with categories for Chinese-to-Portuguese and Portuguese-to-Chinese translation. The contest takes the form of ‘Recommendation + Participation’, where each of the 26 participating institutions selects and recommends its candidates to the organising committee for participation in the finals. Each participating institution can nominate a maximum of four undergraduate students and two postgraduate students, with each student participating in only one category. There will be 1 first prize, 2 second prizes, 3 third prizes, and 6 honourable mentions for each category in the ‘Undergraduate Group’, and 1 first prize, 1 second prize, and 1 third prize for each category in the ‘Postgraduate Group’.

All participating institutions have completed their internal selections, and a total of 84 students have been recommended for the finals. Contestants can choose to attend the finals at either UM or BFSU, and 34 students will attend the finals at UM.

A judging committee has been set up for the contest. The committee is co-chaired by Yao Jingming, emeritus professor in the Department of Portuguese at UM and Ye Zhiliang, professor in the School of Hispanic and Portuguese Studies at BFSU, with eight experienced experts in the field of Chinese-Portuguese translation serving as judges. To ensure fairness and impartiality, the judging process will be conducted anonymously, with judges independently reviewing and scoring the translations. Rankings will be based on the average scores. In addition, contestants are required to complete the translation task independently within the allotted time, and no reference materials other than paper dictionaries are allowed.