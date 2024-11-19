TravelingWiki Foundation to Film on Special Needs Resources with Leadership at the Renowned Red Arrow Diner, Concord, NH

TravelingWiki Foundation Having Breakfast with Renowned Journalist Chris Matthews at Red Arrow Diner in Early 2024 TravelingWiki Foundation in Manchester, New Hampshire with then Presidential Candidate Dean Phillips TravelingWiki Foundation with NBC News' and Prior Meet the Press Host Chuck Todd in Manchester, NH During Early 2024 TravelingWiki with Sirius XM Host David Webb at Red Arrow Diner in Early 2024 Before Broadcasting Internationally on his Sirius XM Radio Show TravelingWiki in Manchester, New Hampshire during Early 2024 with Former White House Communications Leader and MSNBC Journalist Jen Psaki

TravelingWiki to Film at the Famed New Hampshire Diner Where Cultural Icons & Presidential Candidates from both Parties Visit to Promote Special Needs

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of extensive work to deliver Special Needs resources in the 50 US States, following earlier engagement with many of the then running Democrat and Republican candidates for the US Presidency and global media, TravelingWiki will film next week on Special Needs with leadership at the famed Red Arrow Diner in Concord, NH.

These efforts surround recent engagement with 40 US Senators and 50 members of the House of Representatives. Over recent weeks, TravelingWiki has engaged approximately ten US Senators on Special Needs at the United States Senate. Recent engagement has also included Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5), the senior most Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. TravelingWiki also met on the steps of the U.S. Congress with the Former Acting Secretary, Then Acting Deputy National Security Advisor to the United States Vice President and the Deputy Chief, House Liaison Division, Department of the Air Force. The announcement follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation’s assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve across society stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki has traveled to New Hampshire, where my grandparents started their aviation legacy after my grandfather was a civilian trainer of Air Force pilots during WWII in SC, multiple times to engage business and civic leaders on Special Needs. The filming with Red Arrow Diner will focus on the importance of Special Needs Resources and the engagement of Red Arrow Diner with the community.”

More information about the military engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

TravelingWiki Broadcasting Live on 17 Midwest US Radio Stations and Via Video After Engaging the Network President in Manchester, New Hampshire

