WAGMI Announces Sponsors for the Biggest Blockchain Event in America

Miami, FL, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAGMI, the ultimate event connecting blockchain leaders by tapping into the revolutionary spirit that created Ethereum, today announced its initial list of sponsors for its one-of-a-kind conference occurring next year in Miami from Jan. 21-24, 2025. The conference is already 75% sold out, tickets are only $800 right now before prices go up next month, and are available for purchase here.

Over 10,000 members of the world’s blockchain community from over 100 countries will be at WAGMI for the biggest blockchain event in America.



WAGMI’s current roster of generous sponsors include:



Cointelegraph (Co-Partner)

Kraken (Platinum)

Matchain (Platinum)

Stake.us (Platinum)

Lif3 (Platinum)

SALT (Gold)

Lazy (Gold)

Alpha Liquid Terminal (Gold)

Crypto Banter (Gold)

Altcoinist (Gold)

Luma (Gold)

Stuarts Humphries (Silver)

Blockparty (Silver)

Aqualina Bahamas (Silver)

FIO (Silver)

Sapien (Silver)

DEX Screener (Silver)

Flashy Finance (Silver)

Crypto School (Silver)

Investor Brand Network (Silver)

DIG (Silver)

CoinFund (Fund Partner)

DNA (Fund Partner)

KOL Capital (Fund Partner)

HyperChain Capital (Fund Partner)

BEN Ventures (Fund Partner)

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (Miami Partner)

Expo Convention Contractors (Miami Partner)

E11EVEN MIAMI (Miami Partner)

City of Miami (Miami Partner)

BitBasel (Miami Partner)



Those interested in participating in WAGMI as a sponsor can find more information about partner opportunities here.

"We couldn’t put together the kind of conference that is going to propel the industry into the second half of this decade without the help of these sponsors,” said WAGMI founder and organizer Moe Levin. “This is an excellent and diverse group of partners that ensure our agenda will have the kind of first-class and highly curated programming our attendees expect.”

As the official flagship event of Miami Blockchain Week, WAGMI brings together the entire industry for a week of collaboration, interoperability, and serendipity. Past speakers at WAGMI-organized conferences have included Vitalik Buterin, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Mark Cuban, and Jesse Powell.

WAGMI, short for “We’re All Gonna Make It,” is more than just a phrase — it’s a symbol of optimism in the face of the crypto market’s volatility. WAGMI is an elite blockchain event, bringing together the industry's most innovative and engaged thinkers, from enthusiasts to financial institutions. It provides an open and hard-hitting forum for advancing the conversation. WAGMI is not just another conference but a new step forward and the culmination of 11 years of conferences uniting the industry through innovative tech, world-changing brands, and leadership. WAGMI is meticulously designing every aspect of its three-day experience to not just educate and entertain, but to bring the entire ecosystem together to address real challenges:

Scalability

Energy Consumption

Regulatory Uncertainty

User Experience & Adoption

Security Risks

Interoperability

Market Volatility

Legal & Compliance Hurdles

At WAGMI Miami, these challenges—and more—will be tackled head-on by the best builders and tech pioneers on the planet.

For more information, please visit https://wagmi.miami.

About WAGMI

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and crypto space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections, and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy.

To learn more about the conference and participation opportunities, visit https://wagmi.miami.

