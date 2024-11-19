DataBP Announces Agreement with Miami International Holdings to Optimize Market Data Services

New York , Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataBP, a leading provider of market data commercialization and licensing management solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, to use the DataBP platform to assist with the management of its data licensing processes.

By integrating DataBP’s advanced platform, MIH will streamline data licensing processes, automate vendor reporting, and simplify billing operations. Clients and vendors will benefit from a modern, user-friendly portal that enhances the efficiency of data usage reporting, allowing for a more seamless experience.

Mark Schaedel, CEO of DataBP, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to welcome MIH into our global network of exchanges that are digitizing and scaling their market data businesses. As market data becomes an increasingly critical component of growth strategies, our platform ensures a smooth and scalable process for managing data licensing relationships, allowing MIH to focus on enhancing the customer experience."

Doug Schaefer, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of MIH, emphasized the value of this agreement: “Utilizing DataBP’s software supports MIH’s commitment to providing top-tier service for our market data customers by providing our client-services team with a powerful data licensing and reporting platform. DataBP’s market data expertise is invaluable as we meet the needs of our growing client base while optimizing our internal processes."

MIAX® provides a broad range of data services to meet the unique needs of its clients, including real time and historical data services available through portable storage devices and low latency direct feeds from all of its exchanges.

-ENDS-

About DataBP

DataBP is a global leader in market data commercialization and licensing management. The company provides comprehensive solutions that digitize and streamline the management of market data businesses for exchanges and data vendors. DataBP's platform offers a unified solution for managing data licensing, vendor reporting, and billing processes, ensuring efficiency and scalability. By partnering with exchanges worldwide, DataBP helps its clients maximize the value of their market data while enhancing the customer experience.

About MIAX

MIAX’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire, LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX FuturesTM), LedgerX LLC d/b/a MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX’s in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

For more information, please contact:

DataBP Media Relations

Email: databp.pr@therealizationgroup.com

Phone: +44 (0)20 3811 8344

DataBP Media Relations Email: databp.pr@therealizationgroup.com Phone: +44 (0)20 3811 8344

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.