New strictly modular CAMTEC CPS-i series for industrial power supplies launched worldwide

Most efficient industrial power supplies for redundant systems - the CAMTEC CPS-i-series

Check out for world"s first industry 4.0-ready modular zero-downtime industrial power supply series - ideal for redundant systems

PFINZTAL, GERMANY, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CPS-i series offers free scalability from 2000 W up to 105 kW power output, accompanied by completely flexible up- and downscaling and service by the customer himself. It connects up to 35 power supply units to form a large (DC grid) network by configuring master-slave-master to slave systems. Thanks to the modular design, it is possible to scale this system precisely to the required power, which leads to lowered system and energy costs and increased sustainability - as it is possible to reuse all system modules easily and individually in new configurations. If the power supply units are decoupled from each other, the result is independent systems, which can then be used stand-alone or in new arrangements, provided one inexpensive power supply unit is added to each new block.An other huge advantage of this new series, compared to any other current industrial lab power supplies available, is the CAMTEC CPS's series simple configuration via web browser and its uniquely easy maintenance. Defect LAN interfaces can be replaced by the system operator himself, as the interfaces recognize the power supply unit on their own and calibrate themselves. Defect devices, therefore, don't have to go back to the service unit, but can be repaired on-site.At Electronica 2024 in November in Munich, Black-Forest"s well known laboratory power supply distributor Schulz Electronic for the first time presents Camtec Power Supplies' new CPSi 2000/3000W Lab Power Supply Modules at hall A4, booth 214. CAMTEC"s unique CPSi- series is up to 35 times scalable, super-easy to maintain, and equipped with self-calibrating exchangeable interfaces.Due to their longevity even in demanding industrial or infrastructural surroundings and their unique strict modular design-to-service structure, the CAMTEC CPS series is a very cost-efficient high-end lab power supply solution. It plays out its unique strength and cost advantages exactly in those installations in which common power architectures enforce massive redundancies.++ General CAMTEC high quality and robustness ++The CPS-i2000 and i3000 devices are developed and produced in a highly automated modern production line in the German Black Forest. They are available in six voltage output versions up to 300 Vdc per unit. Due to their longevity even in demanding industrial or infrastructural surroundings and their unique strict modular design-to-service structure, the CAMTEC CPS series is a very cost-efficient high-end lab industrial power supply solution.To make this main difference, it offers plug-and-play, easy-to-exchange, self-configuring interface components. Modules can not only be easily exchanged by the customer himself: Also monitoring and programming is extremely comfortable, due to the systems remote programming and 24/7 web-browser-based monitoring options.++ Various leading technical features ++Technically, CPS-i modules therefore come with an optional digital plug-and-play LAN interface. Programming supports reference voltage for autonomous programming, real-time I/V programming and monitoring, and various remote supervising and remote shutdown options. 3D heat dissipation, a dual-fan system by Pabst, and solid 2U and 3U subframes allow them to be mounted upside down if necessary. Due to their compact construction, flexible space, and cooling concept, they fit even into the narrowest industrial surroundings.Precise dynamics on load changes, a PFC power factor of 0,99 percent, low EMC, and last but not least, a long lifetime, even under challenging operating conditions, have always been essential arguments for choosing CAMTEC devices. The CPS series also includes many self-supervising and protection features for heat management and remote supervision of power and currency.Oliver Walter, CEO of CAMTEC Power Supplies GmbH: "The CPS series is based on a pioneering steering and control architecture we developed over the last few years. With our new CPS-i series, we set new standards for highly robust, space-saving, precise, and cost-efficient power supplies for uninterrupted industrial and infrastructural processes."The CPS series is designed to precisely meet the demand of challenging testing automation and high-end industrial lab power supply users. It supports production process planners as well as energy and water infrastructure or UPS-system engineers. So finally, it plays its full strength wherever close to zero downtime of plants or infrastructure is mandatory. https://www.camtec-powersupplies.com/ ">( https://www.camtec-powersupplies.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.