MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe donates tractor with implements to King Zwelibanzi

The economy of Bumbane has received a significant boost thanks to a generous donation from the

Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR).

Yesterday (SUBS: Monday18 November), DRDAR MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe officially handed over a

fully equipped tractor to elated Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo at the Bumbane Great Place, outside

Mthatha. This donation is expected to revitalize the area's agricultural sector, creating much-needed

job opportunities. The tractor, equipped with a moldboard plough, disc plough, potato planter, and

potato harvester, is poised to revolutionize farming practices in the region.

In her 2024/25 policy speech, MEC Kontsiwe highlighted the department's commitment to

supporting land cultivation and encouraging food production. The department aims to establish rural

food hubs where subsistence and home-based vegetable producers can collect, store, and process

their produce for local markets and government nutrition programs.

The MEC acknowledged the challenge of food insecurity in the province and highlighted the

department's strategy of collaborating with traditional leaders to effectively reach communities. By

entrusting this valuable resource to the King, the department aims to not only ensure subsistence

farming but also stimulate commercial agriculture.

“We observed that we have a challenge of food insecurity in the province…in addressing that we

have resolved to work with traditional leaders to make our work of reaching communities easier.

We have entrusted this resource to the King because he knows what his people need. Our aim is

to not only ensure that they cultivate their land for subsistence farming but that they produce food

for commercial markets,” MEC Kontsiwe said.

Moreover, Bumbane has been identified as a key location for establishing a Potato Hub in the OR

Tambo District. A group of 20 farmers, including King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, who owns 20

hectares of agricultural land, will form a commercial potato enterprise to supply the Kei Fresh

Produce Market in Mthatha.

Speaking to the media after receiving the tractor keys, Queen Nokwanda expressed her gratitude

for the donation. She emphasized that the tractor would breathe new life into the Bumbane

community, reviving agricultural activities that had declined since the King's incarceration in 2016.

“With this donation, we hope that the 300 job opportunities will not only be restored but

surpassed, bringing prosperity back to our community. She emphasized King Zwelibanzi's belief in

the power of agriculture and his commitment to utilizing the machinery to revitalize the sector.

Queen Nokwanda shared a poignant story of an elderly woman who used to work at the Great

Place and is now struggling to survive on a social grant. She also expressed hope that the

community's fortunes would change with continued support from the government and the private

sector.

