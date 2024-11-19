President Cyril Ramaphosa: Working Session I: Social Inclusion and Fight Against Poverty and Hunger, G20 Leaders’ Summit

His Excellency, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Heads of State and Government of the G20 Members and Invited Countries,

His Excellency, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr António Guterres,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

South Africa fully supports the Brazilian Presidency’s focus on social inclusion and the fight against hunger.

It is only through an integrated and comprehensive system of social support that we will able to assist the most vulnerable in society.

According to the World Bank, nearly 700 million people are currently living in extreme poverty.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 67 per cent of these people.

At the same time, countries with developing economies are faced with declining growth prospects, declining investments and rising debt.

These challenges have the potential to derail development gains and progress made toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

We must therefore urgently redouble efforts to eliminate poverty and hunger.

We must advance gender equality.

And we must overcome the planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation and pollution.

Since the advent of democracy 30 years ago, South Africa has dedicated great effort and resources towards alleviating poverty and reducing inequality.

Through its substantial social protection programmes, our government has provided vital support to millions of South Africans, lifting many out of extreme poverty and ensuring that our communities meet most of their basic needs.

These social protection measures include the provision of free basic services, health care, basic education, higher education, social housing and transport.

South Africa is committed to end poverty, malnutrition and hunger in line with our National Development Plan.

Food security will be one of the high-level priorities of South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

As the G20, we need to ensure that the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals remains at the forefront of international financing decisions.

We need to ensure that long outstanding commitments are met.

And we need to ensure that new, at-scale, affordable and accessible funding is mobilised to support sustainable development.

We must leave no one behind.

I thank you.

