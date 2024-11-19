President Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa’s Statement on Working Session II: Reform of Global Governance Institutions G20 Leaders’ Summit

His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,

Heads of State and Government of the G20 Members and Invited Countries,

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr António Guterres,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Thank you for ensuring that the reform of the global governance institutions takes centre stage during this G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The reform of these institutions is more urgent now than ever before, and I believe that we all agree that for world governance to go forward these institutions must be reformed.

Our discussions here today demonstrate a shared global will to address current and future global challenges.

The world faces many challenges that pose a danger to global peace and justice. They pose a danger to the very existence of this very precious planet that we share.

These challenges include soaring global temperatures, rising inequality between nations and people, and escalating geopolitical tensions in areas such as Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, among others.

To address these challenges, we need more robust multilateralism and a renewed commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The UN Charter calls for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The principle of self-determination is also enshrined in the Charter.

The people of Palestine have been denied their right to self-determination and are under the yoke of a brutal and violent occupation. As the G20 collective, we need to add our voices to ensure that the carnage that is taking place in Gaza is ended and that we work towards a just and lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.

The UN Charter must therefore be respected.

All member states must comply with its principles and with international law. There can be no exceptions and no country is immune from these obligations. We are all bound by the same rules.

There is a need to both strengthen and reform multilateral mechanisms and institutions to address the challenges that the world faces.

These institutions need to be inclusive and representative. Just as we call for the UN and UN Security Council to be inclusive and not leave others out. They must be able to respond to the needs of all persons and under all situations.

The United Nations must remain the centrepiece of multilateralism.

The UN must lead the way in advancing peace and security, tackling poverty and under-development, and protecting human rights.

And it must be capable of combating the use of hunger as a weapon of war, as we are now seeing in some parts of the world, including in Gaza and Sudan.

To fulfil this mandate, the UN must be modernised. It must be more effective, agile, action-oriented and forward-looking.

The global financial system must be fit for purpose.

More ambitious targets should be set for grants and concessional financing. This includes the special drawing rights that must be available for a number of developing economy countries, including on the continent of Africa.

We must enhance multilateral coordination on debt, drawing in the private sector.

South Africa supports the call for the strengthening of the multilateral trading system and WTO reforms.

We want to urge that the WTO must move towards reforms so that the trading system in the world is fair for all.

These reforms must provide policy space for developing economies to achieve their development objectives and advance industrialisation.

We welcome the call for the G20 to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence and ensure its benefits are equitably shared.

We must improve and promote international cooperation on international governance for artificial intelligence.

South Africa supports an open, free, secure and people-oriented digital future.

As I conclude, I wish to reiterate that South Africa fully supports the Brazilian Call to Action on Global Governance Reform made in New York two months ago.

When we as South Africa take over the G20 Presidency on the 1st of December, we will take up this effort to strengthen and reform the multilateral system to effectively respond to global realities – and to ensure that no country is left behind and no one is left behind.

I thank you.

#G20Brazil

#BetterAfricaBetterWorld

#SAinBrazil

#GovZAUpdates

#LeaveNoOneBehindZA

