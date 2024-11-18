New Jersey Postmaster Indicted on Civil Rights Charge for Sexual Assault of Postal Service Employee

A two-count indictment was unsealed today charging a U.S. Postal Service Postmaster with a federal civil rights violation for sexually assaulting a victim while acting under color of law and assaulting the victim, a federal employee, during the course of her official duties.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 26, 2022, in Teaneck, New Jersey, Gabriel Ekram Pagabe Ali, 47, sexually assaulted the victim, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service while on duty as a Postmaster at the U.S. Post Office in Teaneck.

Count One of the indictment charges Ali with depriving the victim of her right to bodily integrity when he sexually assaulted the victim. Count Two of the indictment charges Ali with forcibly assaulting the victim while she was engaged in official duties.

If convicted, Ali faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison for the civil rights count and eight years in prison for the assault count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey and Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General made the announcement.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Laura Gilson and Chloe Neely of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph Gribko and Javon Henry for the District of New Jersey are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.