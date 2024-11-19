Drug Delivery Market projected to surpass US$1,246.822 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.83%

The drug delivery market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% from US$1,071.016 billion in 2025 to US$1,246.822 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the drug delivery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,246.822 billion by 2030.A drug delivery device is a specialized apparatus that is meant to be used for releasing drugs with precision and control. Over time, drugs increased the durability of human life, as well as improved human health; however, the way drugs are delivered has undergone significant changes in recent times. Through molecular biology methods, one can find drugs that interact with biological sites other than those assumed as targets hence causing non-severe side effects. Drug delivery systems regulate how much of the drug is released and where it goes. The market is rising due to the increasing cases of chronic diseases, the enlarged medical diagnostics industry, technological advancements, and new businesses springing up.The demand for drug delivery is also rising as the number of people with chronic diseases is on the rise. For instance, 8.89 million individuals succumbed to ischemic heart disease alone in 2019. Additionally, drug-delivery devices are increasingly accepted due to the escalating rate at which diabetes, cancer, and respiratory conditions are becoming common in the world. According to the National Institute of Health in India in 2022, there are roughly 21% of the older population of the country have chronic diseases, an increase in the instances of which will be instrumental in boosting biopharmaceuticals intake. The growing incidence of chronic illnesses is projected to provide support for the demand of pharmaceutical and drug delivery systems.Further, the market expansion is anticipated to be driven by a rise in the use of cutting-edge technology to efficiently deliver medications to the target site. Additionally, by optimizing drug delivery at the target site, the use of these drug delivery devices lowers the likelihood of side effects. This aids in reducing the dosage and any related adverse effects.Additionally, it is expected that the growing awareness on the advantages of drug delivery devices will drive market expansion in North America. In addition, approval of products from countries such as the USA are projected to spearhead development within the sector. The Vertiva which was produced by Stevenato group was launched in June 2023, this being a binding drug distribution system applied in multiple treatments and large-scale delivery implications.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/drug-delivery-market The drug delivery market, by type, is divided into five types- Inhalation Drug delivery, injectable drug delivery , nasal drug delivery, oral drug delivery , and transdermal drug delivery. Being deemed the most effective means for drugs reaching human bodies, injectable drug delivery is also declared the most effective means of administration. This is why they are said to be high on demand since prevalence rates for chronic illnesses globally are on the increase scale over the projected period. Furthermore, such illnesses include age-related conditions globally due to the population ageing and increases in healthcare expenditures.The drug delivery market, by technique, is divided into four types- Needle-free injectors, drug delivery patches, autoinjectors, and others. Autoinjectors contain prefilled syringe and a spring-loaded mechanism for dispensing medicine. They are designed to help patients use their medicines at home without going to the hospital. These gadgets offer first aid solutions for instances such as anaphylaxis or severe allergy attacks and migraines as well as some long-term diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) or auto-immune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systematic lupus erythematous industries. Instances of emergency conditions, including anaphylactic shock and migraine attacks, are becoming more common worldwide as a result of a number of causative factors, including food allergies, insect bites, and medication insensitivity. The need for biological therapies to treat these chronic diseases is great due to their increasing incidence.The drug delivery market, by application, is divided into three types- Cancer treatment, infectious diseases treatment, and others. Cancer patients are being treated with a variety of cutting-edge drug delivery techniques. For the creation of cancer treatments, a broad variety of nanoscale compounds based on proteins, lipids, synthetic polymers, and organic and inorganic particles have been used.The North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the drug delivery market during the forecasted period. The growing use of drug supply devices and the presence of significant players in the area are to blame for this. Furthermore, it is anticipated that growing regional awareness of the benefits of drug delivery devices will support market expansion in the area. It is a scalable drug distribution platform that can be used for a variety of therapies and high approach volumes.The research includes several key players from the drug delivery market, such as Pfizer, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Enable Injections, Mersana Therapeutics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Recipharm AB, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation.The market analytics report segments the drug delivery market using the following criteria:• By Typeo Inhalation Drug Deliveryo Injectable Drug Deliveryo Nasal Drug Deliveryo Oral Drug Deliveryo Transdermal Drug Delivery• By Techniqueo Needle-free injectorso Drug delivery patcheso Autoinjectorso Others• By Applicationo Cancer treatmento Infectious diseases treatmento Others• BY Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Japan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Pfizer• Insulet Corporation• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.• Enable Injections• Mersana Therapeutics• Becton, Dickinson and Company• Recipharm AB• Medtronic• Boston Scientific CorporationExplore More Reports:• Drug Delivery System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/drug-delivery-system-market • Drug Eluting Implants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-drug-eluting-implants-market • Drug Delivery Polymer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/drug-delivery-polymer-market

