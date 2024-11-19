Galalite's Silver Screen Elevated the Cinematic Experience at the Recently Re-opened IMAX Wadala by Miraj Cinemas

Galalite's revolutionary screen

Combining Galalite’s innovative silver screens with Miraj Cinemas' expertise, IMAX Wadala sets a new benchmark for immersive movie experiences

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galalite Cinema Screens, a market leader in high-quality cinema technology, takes immense pride in announcing the successful implementation of Mirage Series Silver Screens in the newly launched IMAX Wadala. This iconic launch opening has undergone a remarkable transformation. Thanks to Galalite’s latest innovation, the cinema now offers a more enhanced experience.

The theatre has re-opened with an upgraded cinema experience featuring the Mirage’s Silver Screens, which are equipped with 2.2-gain projection technology. With these two screens, every film will be projected with clarity, color brightness, and accuracy. Therefore, movie enthusiasts must visit this destination, hoping for a memorable cinematic journey.

Miraj Cinemas has been using Galalite Cinema Screens for a long time as a trusted partner and this new venture marks a new page of this long association. Mirage’s Silver screen features superior colour, contrast, and uniformity. These screens are made to be flexible to fulfil the need for an immersive vision to be used with 3D polarized light as well as the common 2D systems.

“We are pleased to see the re-launching of IMAX Wadala with our new Galalite Screens,” says, Mr. Yusuf Galabhaiwala, Director of Operations at Galalite Cinema screens. "This is yet another milestone in our long partnership with Miraj Cinemas. With cinema screens of unparalleled quality, we can deliver the real 'magic' of movies to the fullest ultimate level of immersion and clarity for all moviegoers."

Mr. Amit Sharma, Managing Director, Miraj Cinemas commented, "We are delighted to have revived the legendary IMAX Wadala offering the moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience. Our collaboration with Galalite Cinema Screens has been instrumental in upping every screening. And now, continuing to set new benchmarks for film lovers, delivering an engaging and unforgettable experience to every movie."

With the re-opening of IMAX Wadala, Galalite’s Mirage Silver Screens enhanced by their lensray technology will deliver outstanding clarity, ensuring every frame is presented well and with precision. Henceforth, moviegoers will be offered an improved cinematic experience, one of cinematic quality never equalled before.

About Galalite Cinema Screens: Galalite, established in 1959, is a renowned Indian brand and the leading manufacturer of cinema screens. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to quality, Galalite continues to be at the forefront of the cinema exhibition industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. Website: https://galalitescreens.com/

