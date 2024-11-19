U.S. B2C Payment Market: Exploring the Competitive Landscape, Trends, and Dynamics | At a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " U.S B2C payment Market by Type, Application and Industry vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032," the U.S B2C payment Market was valued a $268.25 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $506.55 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

A report on the U.S. B2C payment market published by Allied Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, focusing on major aspects such as sales estimates and primary drivers. It predicts substantial growth during the forecast period. The study assists new entrants, stakeholders, investors, and leading entities in making well-informed decisions.The report analyzes various factors influencing the growth of the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that impact the industry both positively and negatively. The U.S. B2C payment industry is experiencing growth due to technological advancements, increasing consumer demand for digital payments, and the expanding e-commerce sector. However, the market is facing a downturn due to regulatory uncertainty, fraud risks, and cybersecurity threats. Nevertheless, advancements in biometric authentication technology are expected to provide remunerative growth opportunities for the industry in the future.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬The report also examines the competitive environment of the U.S. B2C payment market. It provides detailed information about key players, their strengths, product portfolios, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning. The report also highlights the actions taken by these players to expand their presence. Additionally, it covers other strategies adopted by companies, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches. The top entities covered in the report include PayPal Holdings Inc., Blackhawk Network, Everyware Worldwide Inc., Payoneer Inc., Tremendous, Digital Disbursements, Incomm Payments, Onbe, Quickbooks (Intuit Inc.), and Inswitch.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The rapid adoption of digital payment methods, including mobile payments, contactless transactions, and digital wallets, is revolutionizing traditional payment systems and altering consumer behavior. This transition to a digital-first economy is driving the growth of the B2C payment industry.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬: Digital wallets, including Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay, are becoming a leading payment solution in the B2C market. These wallets utilize mobile technology and biometric authentication to offer a convenient and secure payment experience across online, mobile, and in-store channels.

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The incorporation of blockchain technology into payment systems is facilitating quicker, more secure, and economical cross-border transactions. Solutions based on blockchain are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the future landscape of the B2C payment industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

The research integrates both primary and secondary methods to gather data on various aspects of the U.S. B2C payment market. Primary market research involves collecting highly authenticated data directly from sources such as consumers in a specific market through interviews or surveys. Secondary market research involves gathering information from data published by international organizations, business groups, government agencies, research institutions, and similar entities.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

• Linnworks, a UK-based e-commerce technology company, announced a partnership with Payoneer, a global leader in commerce technology and payments, in June 2022. This partnership aims to offer retailers integrated solutions for receiving funds and making payments, featuring competitive currency conversions. It also enhances opportunities for online sellers to expand their marketplace offerings.

• In September 2023, Airbnb expanded its strategic partnership with Payoneer. Payoneer is a preferred payment provider for Airbnb in multiple countries, facilitating quick and localized payments for hosts. Payoneer's platform connects businesses globally through a robust infrastructure and a resilient network of bank partners.To sum up, the AMR study on the U.S. B2C payment industry comprehensively explores integral elements such as prime determinants, trends, prominent investors, and their recent initiatives. It offers a detailed competitive industry analysis using tools like Porter’s five forces. The market intelligence and actionable insights provided in the report are important in assisting businesses in formulating effective growth strategies.𝐔.𝐒. 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐁𝟐𝐂 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Bank Transfer
• Digital Wallet & Cards
• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥
• Banking & Financial Services
• Healthcare
• Hospitality & Tourism
• Transportation & Logistics
• Retail & E-commerce
• Insurance
• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Rebate
• Insurance Claims
• Refund

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the digital wallet & cards segment accounted highest revenue for the U.S B2C payment market share in 2022.

By industry vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment accounted highest revenue for the U.S B2C payment market share in 2022.

On the application, the refund segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.

By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the U.S B2C payment market share in 2022. 