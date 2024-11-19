MPD Seeking Suspects in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for multiple suspects in an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting in Northwest D.C.

On Monday, November 11th, 2024, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers of the Third District responded to the Unit block of O Street, Northwest for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds who was conscious and breathing. The victim stated multiple suspects attempted to steal his property. When he fought back, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired twice, striking him.

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and pictures below.

https://youtu.be/MGCkkNQjjlw

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/ or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24175465