MPD Investigating South Capitol Street Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a burglary in Southwest.

On Friday, October 18, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a suspect entered an establishment in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/r6XlxuWQiGQ

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24163257

###