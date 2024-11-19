Road Closure on County Route 12 (Shepherds Valley Road), in New Cumberland, to Begin Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 12 (Shepherd Valley Road), will be closed, from milepost 0.0 to milepost 0.40, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, and Wednesday, November 20, 2024, for road maintenance. Motorists must use an alternate route.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 3 (Washington School Road) or Park & F 801 (Tomlinson Park Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

