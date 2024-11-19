JETOUR International Service Skills Competition Successfully Held in Oman

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From November 3rd to November 7th, 2024, the second regional session of the second JETOUR International Service Skills Competition was successfully held in Oman, attracting 29 competitors in the field of after-sales service and technical maintenance from 10 countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. With the theme of "JETOUR STAR SERVICE FROM HEART", this competition aims to promote cross-border communication on JETOUR after-sales service and maintenance technology, enabling JETOUR to better serve its customers globally.The competition featured two sections, namely the Service Reception Competition and the Maintenance Skills Competition, comprehensively assessing participants' professional skills, psychological qualities, communication abilities, and other aspects. After five-day competition, the participants won wide praise from the judges for their outstanding service skills and excellent technical capabilities. Among them, Ronaldo Lobo Mangalino from Saudi Arabia claimed the Best Maintenance Technician title, while Sanjai Thalayarath from the UAE won the first place of Service Advisor awards, which fully demonstrated the professional strength of JETOUR Auto's after-sales service team.It is worth mentioning that during the competition, JETOUR "Service Co-creation Forum" was held simultaneously. The after-sales team conducted fruitful discussions on the topic of "After-sales Service Guarantee for PHEV Models after the Launch", planning in advance to ensure the after-sales service for subsequent PHEV models in the Middle East.As one of JETOUR's most important overseas markets, JETOUR has always attached great importance to the construction of its after-sales service system in the Middle East. Before and after the launch of the T2 at the beginning of this year, JETOUR organized multiple new product launch training sessions in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, including online theoretical training, case sharing, and practical exercises, which achieved remarkable results and effectively enhanced the practical skills of staff. Additionally, JETOUR Middle East service team has also created a monthly technical magazine covering technical specifications, technical guidance, and the latest maintenance case sharing in the market. By responding to real-time market feedback, the team has made targeted improvements.Since its embellishment in 2018, JETOUR has been deeply cultivating the "Travel+" segment and has now built up 1600 sales and service networks in more than 60 countries and regions, with its global sales exceeding 1.4 million units. In 2021, JETOUR proposed to build a "Three W" service system (Wherever, Whenever, Whatever), aiming to set a new benchmark for global service among Chinese automobile brand.Now, with the overseas debut of T2 i-DM, JETOUR's new energy products will gradually enter the international market. To this end, JETOUR will comprehensively initiate the construction of an after-sales service system for new energy models, focusing on upgrades in eight key aspects such as service network, technical training system, user policy and rights, and special spare parts guarantee for products. These efforts aim to enhance the capabilities of the overseas new energy service system and lay a solid service foundation for JETOUR to become the "The World's Leading Brand in Hybrid Off-road Vehicles."In the future, with the continuous improvement of JETOUR's global layout, as well as the establishment of a new energy after-sales system and the continuous upgrading of localized service capabilities, JETOUR's "3W" service will reach every user in the Middle East and around the world, bringing them a reassuring and worry-free travel experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.