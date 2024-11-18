New cabinet ready to deliver on the priorities of British Columbians

CANADA, November 18 - Premier David Eby has appointed a new cabinet that is ready to listen to British Columbians and deliver on the core challenges people are facing – a team that combines years of experience and fresh perspectives from outside of government.
“At a time when there is a lot of worry and uncertainty about the future, British Columbians have asked us to work together and get things done that make a real difference in their daily lives,” said Premier Eby. “This experienced and capable team will be focused on addressing the priority issues we heard loud and clear from British Columbians. We’re honoured to have been given the opportunity to tackle these serious challenges.”
The new cabinet’s top priorities will be bringing down costs for families, strengthening health care, making communities safer and growing the economy so everyone feels the benefits. Foundational to this work is a commitment to build partnerships with Indigenous communities and take action on climate change, both key to building a more prosperous B.C. for future generations.
“These are big challenges and tackling them all will take time. Getting there will take listening and learning from British Columbians of different perspectives,” Premier Eby said. “While British Columbians may sometimes disagree, we all want the same basic things in life – a good paycheque, a home we can afford in a safe community and high-quality health care that’s there when we need it. By working together on these common challenges, we can build a brighter future for everyone.”
The new provincial cabinet reflects the diversity and strengths of British Columbia. There will be more women than men in cabinet. Key portfolios are also filled by people with relevant professional and community experience, which will bring a real-world perspective to tackling today’s big challenges.
There will be separate ministries for Energy and Climate Solutions and Mining and Critical Minerals, reflecting the government’s commitment to leverage B.C.’s strength as a clean-energy powerhouse with the critical minerals that are essential to growing the clean economy.
The new cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state, and is supported in its work by 14 parliamentary secretaries. The cabinet is as follows:
- Premier: David Eby
- Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities: Brittny Anderson
- Agriculture and Food: Lana Popham
- Attorney General and Deputy Premier: Niki Sharma
- Children and Family Development: Grace Lore
- Citizens’ Services: George Chow
- Education and Child Care: Lisa Beare
- Minister of State for Child Care and Children and Youth with Support Needs: Jodie Wickens
- Emergency Management and Climate Readiness: Kelly Greene
- Energy and Climate Solutions: Adrian Dix
- Environment and Parks: Tamara Davidson
- Finance: Brenda Bailey
- Forests: Ravi Parmar
- Health: Josie Osborne
- Housing and Municipal Affairs: Ravi Kahlon
- Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Christine Boyle
- Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma
- Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation: Diana Gibson
- Minister of State for Trade: Rick Glumac
- Labour: Jennifer Whiteside
- Mining and Critical Minerals: Jagrup Brar
- Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills: Anne Kang
- Public Safety and Solicitor General: Garry Begg
- Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services: Terry Yung
- Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Sheila Malcolmson
- Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Spencer Chandra Herbert
- Transportation and Transit and House Leader: Mike Farnworth
- Water, Land and Resource Stewardship: Randene Neill
Two backgrounders follow.