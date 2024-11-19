PHILIPPINES, November 19 - Press Release

November 19, 2024 Tulfo questions NIA's idle billion-peso Balog Balog Dam project Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo blasted anew the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) for collecting ₱261 million yearly for repair and maintenance costs of unfinished and non-operational Balog Balog Dam project Phase 2 in San Jose, Tarlac. During the hearing of the Senate Finance Committee for the proposed budget of NIA for 2025 yesterday Nov. 18, Tulfo asked the agency why they requested such budget again when there is nothing to maintain and operate. Tulfo presented before the committee a series of photos personally taken by his staff on Nov. 7, 2024 showing the unfinished and inactive project that was obviously neglected by NIA. Sen. Imee Marcos, the one defending the budget of NIA, explained that NIA claimed that the fund is being used for maintenance of Balog Balog Phase 1, which Tulfo found to be false as the previous year's budget clearly stated Phase II. "Bakit gagastusin niyo para sa Phase 1 ang budget na allocated para sa Phase 2? Hindi po katanggap-tanggap para sa akin iyan!" he said. This prompted NIA to retract its claim, saying that the ₱261 million remains unspent and will be carried over for the upcoming years, once the National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) approves the extension of the deadline of the project to 2028 despite it being started more than 50 years ago. NIA eventually promised Tulfo that they will not anymore request a budget for repair and maintenance costs of Balog Balog Dam project Phase 2 in 2025. Notably, the NIA Board accepted the request for the Endorsement to the NEDA-ICC regarding the Request for Extension of Project Implementation, Change in Scope and Increase in Cost - which also surprised Tulfo. The new proposal indicates the extension of project implementation from 2013-2027 to 2013-2028 with an increase in cost from ₱14.50 billion to a whopping to ₱18.8 billion. Due to the proposed budget increase, Tulfo again questioned NIA what assurance they can give the public that the project will be completed in 2028, considering that project construction in the area remains pending and the right-of-way issues being unresolved as proven by the visit of his staff there. NIA insisted that they are merely waiting for the project approval from NEDA-ICC NIA even shared that the overall accomplishment of said project as of December 31, 2023 is 50.02% based on the revised total project cost, which is contrary to the photos and videos of Balog Balog taken by Tulfo's staff. Furthermore, Tulfo asked NIA for a project plan or feasibility study, but they failed to present one. Instead, the agency promised to the Senator that they will furnish his Office a copy of said document, which earned the ire of Tulfo. Tulfo said NIA should have come prepared knowing that their budget is being deliberated. He also promised that he will keep on pounding the agency until it's cleansed from its corrupt officials and personnel. Nakatenggang billion-peso Balog Balog Dam project ng NIA, kinuwestiyon ni Tulfo Muling binatikos ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang National Irrigation Authority (NIA) para sa pagkolekta ng ₱261 milyon taun-taon para sa repair and maintenance costs ng unfinished at non-operational Balog Balog Dam project Phase 2 sa San Jose, Tarlac. Sa pagdinig ng Senate Finance Committee para sa panukalang budget ng NIA para sa 2025 kahapon Nobyembre 18, tinanong ni Tulfo ang ahensya kung bakit kinukuha nila ang nasabing budget gayong wala namang dapat i-maintain at operate. Ipinakita ni Tulfo sa komite ang ilang mga larawang personal na kuha ng kanyang mga staff noong Nobyembre 7, 2024. Dito ay kitang-kita na hindi pa tapos ang nasabing proyekto at halatang napabayaan na ng NIA. Ipinaliwanag ni Sen. Imee Marcos, ang dumedepensa sa budget ng NIA, na iginiit ng NIA na ang pondo ay ginagamit para sa pagpapanatili ng Balog Balog Phase 1, na sinabi ni Tulfo na mali dahil ang 2023 budget ay malinaw na nakasaad sa Phase II. "Bakit gagastusin niyo para sa Phase 1 ang budget na allocated para sa Phase 2? Hindi po katanggap-tanggap para sa akin iyan!" saad niya. Sa puntong ito ay nagiba ng linyahan ang NIA at sinabing ang ₱261 milyon raw ay hindi pa nagagastos at ike-carry over sa darating na taon, kapag naaprubahan ng National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) ang pagpapalawig ng deadline ng proyekto hanggang 2028 kahit na nagsimula ito mahigit 50 taon na ang nakararaan. Kalaunan ay nangako ang NIA kay Tulfo na hindi na sila hihingi ng budget para sa repair at maintenance cost ng Balog Balog Dam project Phase II sa 2025. Sa kabilang banda, tinanggap ng NIA Board ang kahilingan para sa Endorsement sa NEDA-ICC hinggil sa Request for Extension of Project Implementation, Change in Scope and Increase in Cost - na ikinagulat din ni Tulfo. Sa bagong proposal, ang gastos sa pagpapatupad ng proyekto ay tumaas sa ₱18.8 bilyon sa 2013-2028 mula ₱14.50 bilyon sa 2013-2027. Matapos nito ay muling kinuwestyon ni Tulfo ang NIA kung anong kasiguruhan ang maibibigay nila sa publiko na ang proyekto ay matatapos sa 2028, lalo pa at ang pagtatayo ng proyekto sa lugar ay nananatiling nakabinbin at ang mga issue sa right-of-way ay hindi nareresolba. Iginiit muli ng NIA na hinihintay na lamang nila ang pag-apruba ng proyekto mula sa NEDA-ICC. Ibinahagi pa ng NIA na ang kabuuang accomplishment ng nasabing proyekto noong Disyembre 31, 2023 ay 50.02% na batay sa revised total project cost, na taliwas sa mga larawan at video ng Balog Balog na kuha ng mga staff ni Tulfo. Higit pa rito, hiningan ni Tulfo ang NIA ng project plan o feasibility study, ngunit wala silang naipakita sa Senador. Sa halip, nangako ang ahensya kay Idol na ibibigay nila sa kanyang tanggapan ang kopya ng nasabing dokumento, na ikinagalit ni Tulfo. Sinabi ni Tulfo na dapat ay naghanda ang NIA dahil alam naman nilang ang budget nila ang idedeliberate. Nangako rin siya na patuloy niyang kakalampagin ang ahensya hanggang sa matuldukan ang korapsyon dito at mawala ang mga tiwaling opisyal at tauhan nito.

