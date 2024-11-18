Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum

CANADA, November 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated President Sheinbaum on her historic inauguration as Mexico’s first woman president. The Prime Minister and the President discussed areas of common interest and the strong bilateral relations between Canada and Mexico. They spoke about the importance of economic security and underscored the mutually beneficial effects of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. 

The leaders underscored the deep people-to-people ties and the strong trade and investment relationship between the two countries. They committed to working closely to strengthen North American competitiveness and prosperity.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Sheinbaum agreed to remain in close contact as they work on shared priorities and looked forward to future opportunities to connect.

