New cabinet ready to deliver on the priorities of British Columbians

CANADA, November 18 - Premier David Eby has appointed a new cabinet that is ready to listen to British Columbians and deliver on the core challenges people are facing – a team that combines years of experience and fresh perspectives from outside of government.

“At a time when there is a lot of worry and uncertainty about the future, British Columbians have asked us to work together and get things done that make a real difference in their daily lives,” said Premier Eby. “This experienced and capable team will be focused on addressing the priority issues we heard loud and clear from British Columbians. We’re honoured to have been given the opportunity to tackle these serious challenges.”

The new cabinet’s top priorities will be bringing down costs for families, strengthening health care, making communities safer and growing the economy so everyone feels the benefits. Foundational to this work is a commitment to build partnerships with Indigenous communities and take action on climate change, both key to building a more prosperous B.C. for future generations.

“These are big challenges and tackling them all will take time. Getting there will take listening and learning from British Columbians of different perspectives,” Premier Eby said. “While British Columbians may sometimes disagree, we all want the same basic things in life – a good paycheque, a home we can afford in a safe community and high-quality health care that’s there when we need it. By working together on these common challenges, we can build a brighter future for everyone.”

The new provincial cabinet reflects the diversity and strengths of British Columbia. There will be more women than men in cabinet. Key portfolios are also filled by people with relevant professional and community experience, which will bring a real-world perspective to tackling today’s big challenges.

There will be separate ministries for Energy and Climate Solutions and Mining and Critical Minerals, reflecting the government’s commitment to leverage B.C.’s strength as a clean-energy powerhouse with the critical minerals that are essential to growing the clean economy.

The new cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state, and is supported in its work by 14 parliamentary secretaries. The cabinet is as follows:

Premier: David Eby Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities: Brittny Anderson

Agriculture and Food: Lana Popham

Attorney General and Deputy Premier: Niki Sharma

Children and Family Development: Grace Lore

Citizens’ Services: George Chow

Education and Child Care: Lisa Beare Minister of State for Child Care and Children and Youth with Support Needs: Jodie Wickens

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness: Kelly Greene

Energy and Climate Solutions: Adrian Dix

Environment and Parks: Tamara Davidson

Finance: Brenda Bailey

Forests: Ravi Parmar

Health: Josie Osborne

Housing and Municipal Affairs: Ravi Kahlon

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Christine Boyle

Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation: Diana Gibson Minister of State for Trade: Rick Glumac

Labour: Jennifer Whiteside

Mining and Critical Minerals: Jagrup Brar

Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills: Anne Kang

Public Safety and Solicitor General: Garry Begg Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services: Terry Yung

Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Sheila Malcolmson

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Spencer Chandra Herbert

Transportation and Transit and House Leader: Mike Farnworth

Water, Land and Resource Stewardship: Randene Neill

