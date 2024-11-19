Submit Release
Goodguys Names their Final 2024 Top 12 of the Year Winners

BASF 2024 Most Bitchin - '53 Corvette Concept

Tanks Inc. Hot Rod of the Year - '33 Ford Coupe

LMC Truck of the Year Early - 1956 Ford F100

Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year - 1959 Impala

Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year - '69 Pontiac GTO Judge

Goodguys Rod and Custom announces their “Top 12 of the Year” winners for 2024!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot rodding association, has announced their “Top 12 of the Year” specialty car and truck winners of 2024, presented by BASF. Six of these incredible cars and trucks were selected from a group of finalists chosen at different Goodguys events throughout the year and across the country, while the other six were selected at specific events.

The Top 12 winners will all be on display during the upcoming Goodguys 27th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals held in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 22-24, 2024. This event will wrap-up Goodguys 41st season and is the only time all Top 12 Winners will be shown together. There will also be over 3,000 different hot rods and classic cars for a weekend of cool cars, cool people and good times in the Arizona sun.

Goodguys 2024 Top 12 presented by BASF

LMC Truck of the Year Early: 1956 Ford F100, owned by Ed Ganzinotti, built by Classic Car Studio

Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late: 1993 Chevy C1500, owned by Ty Zito, built by Twin States Rod Shop

FuelCurve.com Custom of the Year: 1936 Ford Coupe, owned by David Zocchi, built by Lucky 7 Customs

Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year: 1959 Chevy Impala, owned by Dave Rush, built by Steve Cook Creations

Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year: 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge, owned by Frank Szymkowski

Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year: 1970 Chevy Camaro, owned by Travis Alford, built by GAP Industries

BASF Most Bitchin’: 1953 Corvette Concept, owned by Dave and Tracy Maxwell, built by Kindig-It Design

Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year: 1934 Ford Pickup, owned by Bill and Cainya Paul, built by Vintage Fabrication

PPG Street Machine of the Year: 1968 Dodge Charger, owned by Ed Ganzinotti, built by Classic Car Studio

Tanks, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year: 1933 Ford Coupe, owned by Keith Hill, built by Pinkee’s Rod Shop

Meguair’s Street Rod d ’Elegance: 1932 Ford Phaeton, owned by Ken Reister, built by Reister’s Rod Shop and Squeeg’s Kustoms

Goodguys Trendsetter of the Year: Tyler Nelson of Revision Rods & Rides

Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

