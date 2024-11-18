Submit Release
Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary and Big Hill Creek located South of Cherryvale, KS

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary and Big Hill Creek near 4208 County Road 5300 Cherryvale, Kansas, South to the Oklahoma State line in Montgomery County.

The stream advisory is a result of a soybean oil wastewater spill at the Bartlett Grain Cherryvale soybean processing facility near 4208 County Road 5300, Cherryvale, Kansas.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated contaminants may be present in the unnamed tributary and Big Hill Creek. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will rescind the advisory once secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

