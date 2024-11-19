Submit Release
FEMA Approves $5.9 Million for North Dakota Department of Emergency Services

DENVER – FEMA approved $5.9 million in Public Assistance funding to North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES). The aid comes as part of President Biden’s major disaster declaration issued in response to the severe winter storms, high winds, and flooding in 2022. 

This $5.9 million in FEMA funding reimburses NDDES for administrative and other response and recovery costs during the 2022 severe winter storm and flooding disaster. This funding covers 100 percent of the eligible costs.

FEMA has now approved more than $72.1 million in Public Assistance funds to North Dakota for the 2022 severe winter storms, high winds, and flooding.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.

