Pentane Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast 2030

Pentane Market

Pentane Market to Garner $159.8 Million, Globally, By 2030 at 4.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Pentane is an organic compound with the chemical formula C₅H₁₂. It belongs to the alkane family, consisting of five carbon atoms and twelve hydrogen atoms.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Pentane Market by Type (n-Pentane, Isopentane, and Neopentane), and Application (Blowing Agent, Electric Cleansing, Chemical Solvent, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global pentane industry was accounted for $105.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $159.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in demand from end-user industries, beneficial properties of pentane, and affordability have boosted the growth of the global pentane market. However, strict government regulations restrain the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of pentane in fuel blending and formulation is expected to open new opportunities in the future.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4606 he n-Pentane segment held the largest shareBy type, the n-Pentane held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global pentane market, due to its use in various personal care and industrial aerosol products as aerosol propellant. However, the isopentane segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, as it is extremely volatile and flammable.The blowing agent segment dominated the marketBy application, the blowing agent segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global pentane market, due to the thermal and physical characteristics of pentane. However, the electronic cleansing segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to their high volatility and low boiling point.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Pentane Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4606?reqfor=covid North America held the largest shareBy region, the global pentane market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, due to increase in production of transportation vehicles in the U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in requirement of transportation fuel, increase in disposable income, and surge in number of automotive users.Major Market PlayersExxon Mobil CorporationINEOS Group Holdings S.A.HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.)Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.LG Chem Ltd.Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Phillips 66 CompanyThai Oil Public Company Limited (TOP Solvent Co., Ltd.)SK Innovation Co., Ltd.YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pentane-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.