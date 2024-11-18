H.R. 1691, Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act of 2023
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
5
234
994
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
5
234
994
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
0
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
> $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
> $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
The bill would
- Require Medicare to automatically cover certain medical devices for a four-year period following approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Increases in new technology add-on payments (NTAPs) to hospitals for medical devices that would not otherwise have been covered by Medicare
- The shorter period between FDA approval of a device and NTAPs made to hospitals
- Increases in payments to Medicare Advantage plans
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- The number and cost of medical devices likely to be approved by the FDA and eligible for automatic coverage
