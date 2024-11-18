Submit Release
H.R. 1691, Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2025

2025-2029

2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

5

234

994

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

5

234

994

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

0

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

> $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

> $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

The bill would
  • Require Medicare to automatically cover certain medical devices for a four-year period following approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Increases in new technology add-on payments (NTAPs) to hospitals for medical devices that would not otherwise have been covered by Medicare
  • The shorter period between FDA approval of a device and NTAPs made to hospitals
  • Increases in payments to Medicare Advantage plans
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • The number and cost of medical devices likely to be approved by the FDA and eligible for automatic coverage

