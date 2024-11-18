H.R. 1691, Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) 5 234 994 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 5 234 994 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 0 not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? > $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? > $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No The bill would Require Medicare to automatically cover certain medical devices for a four-year period following approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Increases in new technology add-on payments (NTAPs) to hospitals for medical devices that would not otherwise have been covered by Medicare

The shorter period between FDA approval of a device and NTAPs made to hospitals

Increases in payments to Medicare Advantage plans Areas of significant uncertainty include The number and cost of medical devices likely to be approved by the FDA and eligible for automatic coverage

