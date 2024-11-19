Submit Release
VT Route 15 / Allen Irish Rd Cambridge

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 15 in the area of Allen Irish Rd in Cambridge is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

