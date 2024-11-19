Palestine: $1m in grants awarded to support public interest journalism

22 recipients were announced at the first Palestine Media Conference in Ramallah.

The National Union of Journalists has welcomed support for journalists in Palestine through awards of $1m. The International Federation of Journalists in partnership with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) and the Palestinian Media Sector Coordination Group (PMSCG), with support from the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM) are implementing the initiative, part of the Public Interest Media project. The project will enable awards to media organisations in 50 low and middle income countries.

Of the 22 Palestinian organisations in receipt of awards, six are based in Gaza and 16 in the West Bank. Funding decisions were made using a transparent and rigorous assessment criteria created by the IFJ. Both local and national news focused organisations were selected and of those in the West Bank, seven are in Ramallah, three in Nablus, two in Beit Jala, one in Hebron, one in Jenin, one in Jerusalem and another in Bethlehem.

Anthony Belanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“The awarded grants are emergency funding to help media organisations pay the salaries of their journalists as well as to sustain and promote the production of public interest reporting. We hope that our collective efforts will pave the way for the establishment of a national media fund, which offers long-term funding opportunities to a broader range of media actors in Palestine.”

Access the full list of recipients.

