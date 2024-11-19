Exploring the Growth Trajectory of the Workforce Analytics Market from 2024 to 2034 Projected to Reach USD 9,160.2 Million by 2034 with a 14.4% CAGR | FMI

Workforce analytics is an enhanced suite of data analytics solutions for workforce performance improvement and evaluation. It evaluates staffing, employment, employees, development and training, and compensation & benefits. The market comprises applications such as workforce planning, compensation management, performance and talent management, recruitment, and employee collaboration & engagement, among others.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workforce analytics market, valued at USD 2,378.9 million in 2024, is expected to experience significant growth over the next decade, reaching USD 9,160.2 million by 2034. This rapid increase corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%, underscoring the expanding need for analytics-driven workforce solutions. With organizations increasingly prioritizing data-driven decision-making, workforce analytics is becoming essential to manage talent efficiently and optimize workforce productivity.

Technological advancements, including AI and machine learning integrations, are propelling this market forward. These technologies facilitate predictive analytics, enabling organizations to anticipate workforce trends, identify potential skill gaps, and implement retention strategies. Consequently, the demand for workforce analytics solutions is on the rise across various sectors, including IT, healthcare, finance, and retail.

Furthermore, the growing trend of hybrid and remote work has amplified the need for workforce analytics to monitor employee performance and engagement in dispersed teams. This shift has spurred organizations to adopt advanced analytical tools that can offer real-time insights into workforce efficiency and satisfaction levels, thereby fostering a productive, adaptable workplace culture.

The workforce analytics market’s growth is also being influenced by regulatory requirements for better workforce planning and compliance tracking. Compliance analytics, for instance, assists in monitoring adherence to lab or laws and health and safety regulations, further promoting the use of workforce analytics platforms

Country-wise Insights

The top nations in the industry are covered in detail in this section. in Europe. It is projected that France will continue to lead with a strong CAGR of 11.2% over the evaluation period. Additionally, by 2034, the United States is expected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR in North America.

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 10.2% Germany 8.7% France 11.2% China 15.8% India 16.5%

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The workforce analytics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a projected valuation of USD 9,160.2 million by 2034.

The adoption of AI and machine learning in workforce analytics is driving demand by offering predictive capabilities.

Remote and hybrid work environments are catalyzing the need for analytics to monitor employee engagement and performance.

Compliance analytics within workforce analytics tools is essential for regulatory adherence, fostering broader adoption across sectors.

"Workforce analytics has emerged as a critical tool for organizations striving to stay competitive and resilient in a data-centric world. The shift to remote and hybrid work models has accelerated the demand for real-time insights into workforce performance, engagement, and productivity. As organizations increasingly integrate AI into their HR functions, workforce analytics is set to become indispensable in strategic decision-making," Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights

Component Insights

The Workforce Analytics Market comprises various components, including solutions and services. Solutions dominate the market due to the growing demand for software that offers predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities. Within services, consulting and support are essential to help organizations maximize the effectiveness of workforce analytics tools and implement best practices for data-driven decision-making.

Market Prime Determinants of Growth

Key determinants driving market growth include:

Technology Advancements: AI and ML are transforming workforce analytics, enabling predictive insights.

AI and ML are transforming workforce analytics, enabling predictive insights. Shift to Remote and Hybrid Work: Increased need for real-time employee tracking and engagement solutions.

Increased need for real-time employee tracking and engagement solutions. Regulatory Compliance: Rising focus on labor laws and health regulations to ensure adherence, propelling demand for compliance analytics.

Rising focus on labor laws and health regulations to ensure adherence, propelling demand for compliance analytics. Rise of Talent Analytics: Organizations emphasize data insights to streamline talent acquisition, retention, and workforce planning.

Emerging opportunities in the workforce analytics market lie in the adoption of AI-powered predictive analytics, which offers insights into employee turnover risks, skills gap forecasting, and personalized training recommendations. Additionally, data integration from multiple platforms enhances the robustness of workforce analytics, enabling a 360-degree view of workforce health.





Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key Players in the Workforce Analytics Industry

Workday SAP Oracle ADP IBM Kenexa Visier Tableau Kronos Cornerstone On Demand Ultimate Software SAS Institute Domo MicroStrategy Talentsoft TIBCO Software Mercer Accenture

These companies hold substantial market share due to their advanced workforce analytics solutions, continuous innovation, and established customer base. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions further strengthen their market positions, ensuring they can meet the evolving needs of global clients.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Data-Driven Decision-Making: Organizations are shifting towards data-centric approaches to manage workforce dynamics effectively.

Organizations are shifting towards data-centric approaches to manage workforce dynamics effectively. Rise of Hybrid Work Models: The need for tools that track and enhance employee performance across diverse locations is accelerating.

The need for tools that track and enhance employee performance across diverse locations is accelerating. Enhanced Regulatory Focus: Compliance with labor laws and industry-specific regulations drives demand for workforce compliance analytics.

Compliance with labor laws and industry-specific regulations drives demand for workforce compliance analytics. AI and Predictive Analytics Adoption: AI technologies support predictive workforce insights, improving talent retention and workforce planning.

Regional Analysis of Workforce Analytics Market:

North America: High adoption rates of advanced analytics and HR technologies contribute to regional market growth.

High adoption rates of advanced analytics and HR technologies contribute to regional market growth. Europe: Strong regulatory requirements for labor compliance drive the adoption of workforce analytics.

Strong regulatory requirements for labor compliance drive the adoption of workforce analytics. Asia-Pacific: Growing industrialization and digitization efforts in emerging economies are creating demand for workforce optimization tools.

Growing industrialization and digitization efforts in emerging economies are creating demand for workforce optimization tools. Latin America: Increasing focus on employee engagement and retention strategies fuels market growth.

Increasing focus on employee engagement and retention strategies fuels market growth. Middle East & Africa: The need for workforce planning in expanding sectors such as construction and energy is driving market adoption.



Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are investing in strategic partnerships and collaborations to broaden market reach and offer integrated solutions. They are also prioritizing customer support and training initiatives to boost adoption rates and ensure customer satisfaction.

This market is shaped by diverse players, including start-ups, niche firms, and consulting agencies specializing in workforce management challenges like employee engagement, retention, and diversity. Established HR software and analytics providers are also enhancing workforce analytics capabilities to meet evolving industry demands.

Key Developments

Sapience Analytics partnered with Quantum Work Advisory (QWA) in June 2023.

Workday and Alight formed a strategic partnership in April 2023.

Cornerstone OnDemand launched a Talent Experience Platform (TXP) in October 2022.



Full Report Revealed: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/workforce-analytics-market

Segmentation Analysis of the Workforce Analytics Market

By Component:

The industry includes two key components, namely, solutions and services.

By Deployment:

The two key deployments are cloud-based and on-premise.

By Organization Size:

The five leading organization sizes are small enterprises (1 to 9 employees), small enterprises (10 to 99 employees), medium-sized enterprises (100 to 499 employees), large enterprises (500 to 999 employees), and very large enterprises (1000+ employees).

By End-use Industry:

Leading end-users in the industry include BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, and retail.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are covered.

GERMAN -

Der globale Markt für Workforce Analytics , der im Jahr 2024 auf 2.378,9 Millionen USD geschätzt wurde , wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stark wachsen und bis 2034 9.160,2 Millionen USD erreichen . Dieser schnelle Anstieg entspricht einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 14,4 % und unterstreicht den wachsenden Bedarf an analytikgesteuerten Workforce-Lösungen. Da Unternehmen datengesteuerte Entscheidungsfindung zunehmend priorisieren, wird Workforce Analytics für die effiziente Verwaltung von Talenten und die Optimierung der Mitarbeiterproduktivität unverzichtbar.

Technologische Fortschritte, darunter die Integration von KI und maschinellem Lernen, treiben diesen Markt voran. Diese Technologien ermöglichen prädiktive Analysen, sodass Unternehmen Trends in der Belegschaft vorhersehen, potenzielle Qualifikationslücken identifizieren und Strategien zur Mitarbeiterbindung umsetzen können. Folglich steigt die Nachfrage nach Workforce-Analytics-Lösungen in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter IT, Gesundheitswesen, Finanzen und Einzelhandel.

Darüber hinaus hat der wachsende Trend zu hybrider und Remote-Arbeit den Bedarf an Workforce Analytics zur Überwachung der Leistung und des Engagements der Mitarbeiter in verteilten Teams verstärkt. Dieser Wandel hat Unternehmen dazu veranlasst, fortschrittliche Analysetools einzuführen, die Echtzeiteinblicke in die Effizienz und Zufriedenheit der Belegschaft bieten und so eine produktive, anpassungsfähige Arbeitskultur fördern.

Das Wachstum des Workforce-Analytics-Marktes wird auch durch regulatorische Anforderungen für eine bessere Personalplanung und Compliance-Verfolgung beeinflusst. Compliance-Analytics hilft beispielsweise bei der Überwachung der Einhaltung von Arbeitsgesetzen und Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsvorschriften und fördert den Einsatz von Workforce-Analytics-Plattformen weiter.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie:

Der Markt für Workforce Analytics soll zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 14,4 % wachsen und bis 2034 einen prognostizierten Wert von 9.160,2 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen.

Der Einsatz von KI und maschinellem Lernen in der Personalanalyse treibt die Nachfrage an, da er Prognosefunktionen bietet.

Remote- und Hybrid-Arbeitsumgebungen verstärken den Bedarf an Analysen zur Überwachung des Engagements und der Leistung der Mitarbeiter.

Compliance-Analysen in Workforce-Analytics-Tools sind für die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften von entscheidender Bedeutung und fördern eine breitere Akzeptanz in allen Branchen.

„Workforce Analytics hat sich als entscheidendes Instrument für Unternehmen herausgestellt, die in einer datenzentrierten Welt wettbewerbsfähig und widerstandsfähig bleiben wollen. Der Übergang zu Remote- und Hybrid-Arbeitsmodellen hat die Nachfrage nach Echtzeit-Einblicken in die Leistung, das Engagement und die Produktivität der Belegschaft beschleunigt. Da Unternehmen zunehmend KI in ihre HR-Funktionen integrieren, wird Workforce Analytics bei strategischen Entscheidungen unverzichtbar“, so Sudip Saha, Geschäftsführer und Mitbegründer von Future Market Insights.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Workforce Analytics-Markt besteht aus verschiedenen Komponenten, darunter Lösungen und Services. Lösungen dominieren den Markt aufgrund der wachsenden Nachfrage nach Software, die prädiktive und präskriptive Analysefunktionen bietet. Im Bereich der Services sind Beratung und Support von entscheidender Bedeutung, um Unternehmen dabei zu helfen, die Effektivität von Workforce Analytics-Tools zu maximieren und Best Practices für datengesteuerte Entscheidungsfindung zu implementieren.

Wichtigste Marktdeterminanten des Wachstums

Zu den wichtigsten Faktoren, die das Marktwachstum vorantreiben, gehören:

Technologische Fortschritte: KI und ML verändern die Workforce Analytics und ermöglichen prädiktive Erkenntnisse.

KI und ML verändern die Workforce Analytics und ermöglichen prädiktive Erkenntnisse. Umstellung auf Remote- und Hybridarbeit: Erhöhter Bedarf an Lösungen zur Echtzeit-Verfolgung und Einbindung von Mitarbeitern.

Erhöhter Bedarf an Lösungen zur Echtzeit-Verfolgung und Einbindung von Mitarbeitern. Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften: Der Fokus liegt zunehmend auf Arbeitsgesetzen und Gesundheitsvorschriften, um deren Einhaltung sicherzustellen, was die Nachfrage nach Compliance-Analysen ankurbelt.

Der Fokus liegt zunehmend auf Arbeitsgesetzen und Gesundheitsvorschriften, um deren Einhaltung sicherzustellen, was die Nachfrage nach Compliance-Analysen ankurbelt. Aufstieg der Talentanalyse: Unternehmen legen Wert auf Dateneinblicke, um die Talentgewinnung, -bindung und Personalplanung zu optimieren.

Neue Chancen im Markt für Workforce Analytics liegen in der Einführung von KI-gestützter Predictive Analytics, die Einblicke in Fluktuationsrisiken von Mitarbeitern, Prognosen zu Qualifikationslücken und personalisierte Schulungsempfehlungen bietet. Darüber hinaus verbessert die Datenintegration aus mehreren Plattformen die Robustheit von Workforce Analytics und ermöglicht eine 360-Grad-Ansicht der Gesundheit der Belegschaft.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in die Marktanteile

Zu den wichtigsten Akteuren auf dem Workforce Analytics-Markt zählen SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, ADP, LLC, Kronos Incorporated und Workday, Inc. Diese Unternehmen verfügen dank ihrer fortschrittlichen Workforce Analytics-Lösungen, ihrer kontinuierlichen Innovation und ihres etablierten Kundenstamms über beträchtliche Marktanteile. Strategische Kooperationen, Fusionen und Übernahmen stärken ihre Marktpositionen weiter und stellen sicher, dass sie den sich entwickelnden Anforderungen globaler Kunden gerecht werden können.

Wachstumstreiber

Steigende Nachfrage nach datengesteuerter Entscheidungsfindung: Unternehmen gehen zunehmend zu datenzentrierten Ansätzen über, um die Dynamik ihrer Belegschaft effektiv zu steuern.

Unternehmen gehen zunehmend zu datenzentrierten Ansätzen über, um die Dynamik ihrer Belegschaft effektiv zu steuern. Aufstieg hybrider Arbeitsmodelle: Der Bedarf an Tools zur Verfolgung und Verbesserung der Mitarbeiterleistung an verschiedenen Standorten steigt.

Der Bedarf an Tools zur Verfolgung und Verbesserung der Mitarbeiterleistung an verschiedenen Standorten steigt. Verstärkter regulatorischer Fokus: Die Einhaltung von Arbeitsgesetzen und branchenspezifischen Vorschriften treibt die Nachfrage nach Compliance-Analysen für die Belegschaft voran.

Die Einhaltung von Arbeitsgesetzen und branchenspezifischen Vorschriften treibt die Nachfrage nach Compliance-Analysen für die Belegschaft voran. Einführung von KI und Predictive Analytics: KI-Technologien unterstützen prädiktive Erkenntnisse zur Belegschaft und verbessern die Talentbindung und Personalplanung.

Regionale Analyse des Workforce Analytics-Marktes:

Nordamerika: Hohe Akzeptanzraten fortschrittlicher Analyse- und HR-Technologien tragen zum regionalen Marktwachstum bei.

Hohe Akzeptanzraten fortschrittlicher Analyse- und HR-Technologien tragen zum regionalen Marktwachstum bei. Europa: Strenge gesetzliche Anforderungen an die Arbeitskonformität fördern die Einführung von Workforce Analytics.

Strenge gesetzliche Anforderungen an die Arbeitskonformität fördern die Einführung von Workforce Analytics. Asien-Pazifik: Die zunehmenden Industrialisierungs- und Digitalisierungsbemühungen in den Schwellenländern schaffen eine Nachfrage nach Tools zur Personaloptimierung.

Die zunehmenden Industrialisierungs- und Digitalisierungsbemühungen in den Schwellenländern schaffen eine Nachfrage nach Tools zur Personaloptimierung. Lateinamerika: Der zunehmende Fokus auf Strategien zur Mitarbeitereinbindung und -bindung treibt das Marktwachstum voran.

Der zunehmende Fokus auf Strategien zur Mitarbeitereinbindung und -bindung treibt das Marktwachstum voran. Naher Osten und Afrika: Der Bedarf an Personalplanung in expandierenden Sektoren wie dem Bau- und Energiesektor treibt die Marktakzeptanz voran.



Wettbewerbsumfeld

Führende Unternehmen investieren in strategische Partnerschaften und Kooperationen, um ihre Marktreichweite zu vergrößern und integrierte Lösungen anzubieten. Darüber hinaus legen sie Wert auf Kundensupport und Schulungsinitiativen, um die Akzeptanz zu steigern und die Kundenzufriedenheit sicherzustellen.

Dieser Markt wird von unterschiedlichen Akteuren geprägt, darunter Start-ups, Nischenunternehmen und Beratungsagenturen, die sich auf Herausforderungen im Bereich Workforce Management wie Mitarbeiterengagement, -bindung und -vielfalt spezialisiert haben. Etablierte Anbieter von HR-Software und -Analysen verbessern ebenfalls ihre Workforce-Analytics-Funktionen, um den sich entwickelnden Anforderungen der Branche gerecht zu werden.

Wichtige Entwicklungen

Sapience Analytics ist im Juni 2023 eine Partnerschaft mit Quantum Work Advisory (QWA) eingegangen.

Workday und Alight haben im April 2023 eine strategische Partnerschaft geschlossen.

Cornerstone OnDemand hat im Oktober 2022 eine Talent Experience Platform (TXP) eingeführt.



Wichtige Akteure in der Workforce Analytics-Branche

Werktag SAFT Orakel ADP IBM Kenexa Visier Tableau Kronos Cornerstone auf Anfrage Ultimate Software SAS Institute Domo MicroStrategy Talentsoft TIBCO Software Mercer Accenture



Author By:



Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Technology Domain:

The global app analytics market was valued at USD 2,643.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16,008.8 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The financial analytics market is expected to be worth USD 8,462.6 million in 2023. The market has jumped in value from USD 7,700.3 million in 2022. For the period from 2023 to 2033

The utility and energy analytics market revenue by the end of 2021 was USD 2.2 Billion.

The global In-memory analytics tools market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2,612.8 million in 2024.

The workforce management market is expected to be valued at USD 8,877.4 million in 2024. The pace of progress for the market from 2024 to 2034

The analytics as a service (AaaS) market size was projected to be USD 9.5 billion in 2023. In 2024, the industry is likely to reach a valuation of USD 11.8 billion.

The global sales of web content management are estimated to be worth USD 8220.0 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 42909.2 million by 2034.

The global wireless fire detection market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,467.5 million in 2024.

The global weather information technology market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 10,935.8 million in 2024.

The global clinical communication and collaboration software market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 2,084.7 million in 2024.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.