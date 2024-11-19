Probiotic Ingredients Market is Poised to Register CAGR of 8.60% b 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

The rapidly evolving global probiotic ingredients market is being driven by increased consumer awareness concerning gut health and advantages of probiotics.

Westford, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Probiotic Ingredients Market Share will reach a value of USD 840.2 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Owing to their health benefits, probiotic additives are being increasingly incorporated into functional foods and beverages, and demand for them is predicted to rise during the forecast period. They may also be included to prevent gastrointestinal disorders, necrotizing enterocolitis, and respiratory infections. Global awareness about the consumption of healthy commodities will propel the probiotic ingredients industry forward during the next few years. The customers are also very much aware of the health benefits associated with a healthy gut.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Probiotic Ingredients Market"

Pages – 174

Tables – 86

Figures – 71

Probiotic Ingredients Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 434.62 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 840.2 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Probiotic Form, Source, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Probiotic ingredients market driven by health trends Key Market Opportunities Innovation in Probiotic Delivery Systems Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Functional Foods

Dry Form Dominates Probiotic Ingredients Market, Driven by Stability and Versatility

As per the probiotic ingredients market analysis, the dry form is dominating the market even now, and it was the highest share achiever. Due to their stability, extended shelf life, and simplicity of inclusion into a wide range of products, dry forms have now captured the global market. Innovation in the field has now focused more on efficacy improvement through delivery methods and viability improvement of the strain. These ingredients are mainly common in the sense that they can be incorporated into a number of products, such as functional foods and supplements; therefore, they are quite market dominant.

Yeast-Based Probiotics Witness Rapid Growth, Fueling Digestive and Immune Health Benefits

The yeast sources will be the fastest-growing category due to their extraordinary health benefits, such as immune boosting and intestinal health enhancement. Demand for probiotics is due to developments in yeast-based products and increased awareness of their potential therapeutic benefits toward improving digestion. Another factor that has led to acceptance of these items is that yeast probiotics are stable and versatile.

North America Maintains Market Leadership in Probiotics, Supported by Innovation and Consumer Demand

Based on the probiotic ingredients market forecast, North America led the market. This is because North America has an advanced health-care system with a high level of consumer awareness and strong demand for health and wellness products. The region's intense research and development effort enables innovation in probiotic strains and forms through a range of customer needs. Yet another factor that has strongly shaped this market dominance is a developed North American supplement business allied with health consciousness and a need for a functional food. It continues to hold its leading position because of legislation and financing towards probiotic research, which brings opportunities to shift global patterns on probiotics and offers opportunities to expand the industry as a whole.

Probiotic Ingredients Market Insights

Drivers

Growing Demand for Functional Food

Proliferation of Dietary Supplements

Personalized Nutrition Trends





Restraints

Shelf-Life and Storage Issues

Cultural and Dietary Barriers

Adverse Reactions and Side Effects





Key Players Operating Within the Probiotic Ingredients Market

Kerry

Biogaia

Probi

GLAC Biotech

Lallemand

Biena

Danone S.A.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

General Mills, Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Valio Ltd.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Lesaffre Group

Sacco System

Roquette Freres

Synbio Tech Inc.

FrieslandCampina

Xymogen

Key Questions Covered in the Global Probiotic Ingredients Market Report

What are the factors driving the market growth?

What key players are operating in the market?

Which segment accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key probiotic ingredients market trends?

What will the size of the market be by 2031?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for functional foods, proliferation of dietary supplements), restraints (shelf-life and storage issues, high production costs) opportunities (innovation in probiotic delivery systems), and challenges (quality control issues) influencing the growth of the probiotic ingredients market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the probiotic ingredients market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the probiotic ingredients market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the probiotic ingredients market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the probiotic ingredients market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





