ROAD CLOSED - I 91 Southbound mile marker 109 in Newbury

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Saint Johnsbury Barracks

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Please be advised I 91 Southbound mile marker 109 in Newbury is closed due to a crash.

 

Specific details not yet available and will be provided when available.    

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

Andrea H Bushway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

 

 

