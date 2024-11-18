Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Progress to Strengthen Border, Stop Dangerous Drugs, and Save Lives

Task Force SAFE Helped Seize Over 6 Million Fentanyl Pills, 1,400 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl Powder and Heroin

Phoenix, AZ – Today Governor Katie Hobbs announced significant progress to stop the flow of dangerous drugs into Arizona. Task Force SAFE, comprised of members of the Arizona National Guard, is assigned to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, assisting the fight against illicit narcotics along the Southwest border. Guardsmen are stationed within the secondary search and scan, rail inspection, and vehicle break-down teams at ports of entry along Arizona’s border.

Since Task Force SAFE initiated operations in July 2024, it has supported the seizure of more than 6 million fentanyl pills and more than 1,400 pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl powder, and heroin. The Task Force is part of Governor Hobbs’ SAFE (Stopping Arizona’s Fentanyl Epidemic) Initiative, a multimillion dollar effort to crack down on drug trafficking, support law enforcement, and deliver treatment to Arizonans affected by the opioid crisis. This initiative builds on the more than 170 service members currently embedded in law enforcement agencies across the state as part of the National Guard’s Counter Drug Program, expanding state assets to ports of entry and increasing operational capacity by over 20 percent.

In addition to $3 million for the Arizona National Guard to assist with fentanyl detection, the SAFE Initiative includes $17 million for the Arizona Department of Public Safety to aid local law enforcement agencies with drug interdiction efforts in border communities. It also includes $5 million to support veterans substance abuse treatment programs and $1 million to distribute and equip first responders with lifesaving overdose reversal medication.

“In Arizona, we are making our communities safer and our border more secure,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “While we’ve made significant progress, our mission is not over until every Arizonan is free from the threat of drug-related crime and addiction. I’m grateful to the hardworking men and women behind Task Force SAFE for their work to protect Arizonans and stop the flow of dangerous drugs into our state, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that their success continues."

Task Force SAFE builds on Governor Hobbs’ earlier actions to secure the border. Last year, Governor Hobbs announced Operation SECURE, deploying the National Guard and Arizona State Troopers near the border. She also established a Border Coordination Office in the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to enhance cooperation among local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners. Additionally, the Governor signed legislation to crack down on high-volume fentanyl traffickers and delivered over $84 million in funding to law enforcement in counties near the border.

"CBP is uniquely positioned to lead the federal government’s fight against fentanyl, from where we operate to how we leverage intelligence and technology to interdict illicit narcotics and precursors," said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller. “Our partnerships are critical to our success, and that is particularly true in Arizona. We are working closely with the Arizona National Guard to collaborate through Task Force SAFE, as well as a number of other state and local law enforcement partners, to keep Arizona communities safe.”

“The Arizona National Guard has supported efforts to combat illicit narcotics along the Southwest border since 1989. We’ve done this through our Counter Drug Task Force, leveraging state and federal partnerships,” said Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck, Arizona National Guard Adjutant General and Director of the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. “Combining state assets like Task Force SAFE, we are further bolstering this team effort to protect our communities from drug threats.”

“The Arizona Department of Homeland Security is proud to support Governor Hobbs’ SAFE Initiative,” said Dr. Kimberly O'Connor, Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. “In partnership with CBP, this coordinated effort leverages critical Operation Stonegarden funds to enable and empower our law enforcement partners to stop fentanyl trafficking and save more lives.”

“The Arizona Department of Public Safety is proud to be a part of Governor Hobbs' SAFE initiative,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “With a focus on communities, partnerships and proactive measures, AZDPS works tirelessly in taking dangerous drugs off the streets throughout the state due to the vigorous efforts of our State Troopers and Detectives. AZDPS and our local law enforcement partners appreciate the Governor's continued support in building an Arizona that is safe for everyone.”

“For a long time, our community has felt the impact of drugs crossing our border,” said Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado. “Task Force SAFE is doing lifesaving work to stop dangerous drugs from reaching border communities like Nogales. I am grateful to Governor Hobbs, the Arizona National Guard, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for their extraordinary partnership and collaboration to ensure safety and security for our neighbors.”

Watch the press conference here.