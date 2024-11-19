VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Announces Landmark Investment in Global Crypto Exchange Company; 'VizConnect Exchange'

VizConnect Exchange bringing the User Experience for Crypto Trading to the Next Level!! The Global Acceptance of Cryptocurrency is NOW and VizConnect, Inc. is investing at the Tip of the Spear!!

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC) is excited to announce that a landmark Agreement has been signed with VizConnect Exchange, LLC, an unaffiliated newly formed global cryptocurrency exchange company. VizConnect Exchange, LLC aims to revolutionize the digital asset industry. This investment marks a strategic expansion into the cryptocurrency, AI, ML and blockchain sectors, aligning VizConnect’s expertise in digital transformation with VizConnect Exchange, LLC’s forward-thinking approach to crypto trading.Under the terms of this agreement, VizConnect, Inc. will acquire up to a 25% equity stake ownership position in VizConnect Exchange, LLC, in exchange for an undisclosed sum of cash, underscoring its commitment to advancing financial technology innovation. The Agreement allows for the use of the highly recognizable brand name, “VizConnect” to take advantage of its marketplace resonance. “VizConnect Exchange” will operate as a centralized exchange platform, designed to simplify the complexities of cryptocurrency trading for a broad audience of users to bring it to Main Street. The exchange aims to offer seamless, secure, and user-friendly financial tools, leveraging proprietary technology and industry expertise developed by the VizConnect Exchange Development Team.“This strategic investment in VizConnect Exchange, LLC allows us to step into the dynamic cryptocurrency arena, bringing innovative financial tools to our global customer base,” stated Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. “We look forward to supporting VizConnect Exchange in their efforts in setting new standards of accessibility and efficiency in digital asset management.”Jorge Guinovart, CEO of VizConnect Exchange, LLC added, “VizConnect, Inc. provides us with value-added resources and expertise to develop a platform that prioritizes user experience, educational prominence and advanced security protocols. We are committed to making cryptocurrency trading more accessible and intuitive for users Worldwide.”VizConnect Exchange is targeted to launch in early 2025:PROMOTIONAL VIDEO LINK: http://www.VizConnect.com/ The investment aligns with VizConnect, Inc’s mission to empower individuals and organizations with cutting-edge digital offerings and advanced technology AI Driven, blockchain backed solutions that are disruptive and the tip of the spear, as VizConnect Exchange’s platform is anticipated to foster an inclusive and user-centric approach to the cryptocurrency trading experience. The exchange will be based outside the United States, further expanding VizConnect’s investments globally in the digital currency, digital assets and fintech sectors.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About VizConnect Exchange, LLC:VizConnect Exchange, LLC is a cryptocurrency centralized exchange focused on providing user-friendly access to digital assets. Through its innovative platform, VizConnect Exchange aims to redefine the cryptocurrency trading experience, offering secure and simplified interactions for users at all levels of expertise.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

