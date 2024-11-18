E. coli cases in Minnesota linked to recalled organic carrots

News Release

Nov. 18, 2024

Contact information

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) officials are warning Minnesota consumers not to eat select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots due to a multi-state Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19 outbreak announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Five Minnesotans between 15 and 44 years of age became ill between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6. One person has been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. The illnesses have been linked to eating organic carrots purchased from Costco, Target and HyVee, and brands have included Good and Gather, Bunny Luv and Cal-Organic.

Across the nation, 39 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 18 states. Of these cases, 15 people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported.

Grimmway Farms recalled multiples sizes and brands of bagged organic baby and whole carrots on Nov. 16. These products are likely no longer in stores for sale; however, the organic carrots may still be in people’s homes.

Health officials recommend people check their refrigerators or freezers for recalled carrots and throw them away. Do not eat any recalled bagged organic carrots.

Additional information on the multi-state investigation and all affected brands can be found in these federal alerts:

FDA – Grimmway Farms Recalls Organic Whole and Select Organic Baby Carrots That May Be in Consumers’ Homes Due to Potential E. coli Contamination.

CDC – E. coli Outbreak Linked to Organic Carrots.

Symptoms of illness caused by E. coli O121 typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, often with bloody stools, but only a low-grade or no fever. People typically become ill three to four days after exposure, but this period can range from one to eight days. Most people recover in five to seven days. However, E. coli O121 infections can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication that involves acute kidney failure and other severe problems.

Anyone who believes they may have developed an E. coli O121 infection should contact their health care provider.

MDH is working with MDA, CDC and FDA on this ongoing, multi-state investigation.

Approximately 13 cases of E. coli O121 infection are reported each year in Minnesota. More information on E. coli O121 and how to prevent it can be found on the MDH E. coli website.

