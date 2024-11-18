Holiday Cabaret Show ‘Everything’ Starring The Voice Programs' Own Maria Zouves – December 12

New York City, NY, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Zouves is back on the solo concert stage, this time to perform her one-night-only Cabaret show ‘Everything’ at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 accompanied by long-time Milnes VOICE Programs collaborator Justin Havard on piano. The doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama located at 343 West 46th Street New York City, NY 10036.

This enticing holiday cabaret promises popular songs spanning from the 40’s to today - including many songs by famed composer David Friedman. The performance coincides with the release of Zouves’ brand-new album, also entitled ‘Everything.’ Zouves is well known as the Co-Founder and President of Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs as well as a talented Greek-American soprano and classical singer. Zouves will dazzle the audience with her rich vocal color and storytelling through song and stories. From her life in the world of opera, her obsession with great songstresses like Streisand and Garland, to what it was like to "grow up Greek," Maria spins a story that tugs on the heart.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to return to the stage -- especially in such an iconic Cabaret space." said Zouves. “It's a joy to bring all my music influences with me in front of a microphone - I can't wait to share my stories through song!”

There will be a $20 cover charge and a $20 drink minimum that must include two drinks and is cash only. Food will also be available for purchase. It is highly recommended to make reservations for this by visiting www.donttellmamanyc.com/.

The mission of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs is to pass on the traditions of great singing and develop new audiences for opera. The programs are dedicated to the quality, integrity and perpetuation of the vocal arts through life-changing intensives, performances, and community-enriching outreach events across the nation and throughout the year. For more information about the Programs, visit https://milnesvoiceprograms.org/.

For media inquiries, please contact Lesley Francis at 912-417-5377 or lesley@lesleyfrancispr.com.

